Dan Sheehan: 'I've come along further than I thought in the last year'

Dan Sheehan admits that he never expected to be picking up global nominations for his performances at this stage in his career.

The Leinster and Ireland hooker was this week named as one of those players in the mix in World Rugby’s breakthrough player category. Pretty good for a guy with just a dozen caps to his name and less than 30 club appearances under his belt.

Sheehan still hadn’t made a Test start before this year’s Six Nations and he freely admits that he has “come along a bit further than I thought in the last year” and he paid tribute to the role his family, Clongsowes, Lansdowne and Trinity have played in his backstory.

“The last year has gone so quickly and I have enjoyed every second of it. Looking back over the last year, it wasn’t so long ago that I was playing AIL week in and week out, so to be here at the top of international rugby, this is exactly what I dreamed of when I was a kid. It has been a great year and I can’t wait to keep going and put my best foot forward.

“I just found a bit of confidence in myself and my ability and doubled down on my strengths. Sometimes you can spend a lot of time trying to fix the things you are not so good at but if you really focus on the things you are good at, and make sure they become a world-class thing, then you might get your foot in the door. That is the main thing, getting confidence and also being injury-free.”

That last part has been crucial, as it always is with rugby.

Rónan Kelleher was the man at the top of the queue when Rory Best called time on his career at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup but his progress has been halted more than once by injuries and that opened the door for his clubmate.

Sheehan, incidentally, was aiming no higher than a Leinster academy contract at the time.

It was a shoulder injury suffered by Kelleher away to France last week that really gave Sheehan the runway and he taken off since with starts through the last three Six Nations games, three Tests in New Zealand and a role from the off against the Springboks.

Fiji last weekend was his first action off the bench since that night in Paris last February and Caelan Doris has seen how his Leinster and Ireland teammate has progressed in the nine or so months since.

“We played together at U20s and he has always been capable of big moments. He’s a great athlete: that has always been there, his runs and his footwork,” said Doris who has also taken the chances afforded him by head coach Andy Farrell.

“All areas of his game have developed and he has become a lot more solid from setpiece to scrummaging to his defence. They are all coming together nicely. I am living with Rónan Kelleher so I have to give him a shout-out as well but two quality players.”

Ulster’s Rob Herring and Connacht’s Dave Heffernan are the other two hookers in the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Australia in Dublin and none of them need telling that the pecking order can change in the blink of an eye.

Farrell has himself stressed to his players that those third or fourth in the depth chart need to be on their toes at any moment and Sheehan can see the logic in that as they plot a course from here through to a certain event in France next year.

“We talk about going into a World Cup: we’re probably going to need a squad of 50 players for this season. Depending on injuries, it could go down to third, fourth, fifth choice so that’s the sort of mindset I was in back then when I was trying to battle for a spot on the bench.

“It was making sure I was ready to step up if needed then Ró went down in the France game and from there o, I’ve felt comfortable. I felt like I had done the work, I felt like I had the right to be there. So it wasn’t too scary. I didn’t feel out of my depth. I felt very comfortable in the squad that I had around me and the preparation that was put in.”