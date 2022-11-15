Jack Crowley in line to face Australia after Carbery and Frawley ruled out

Munster young gun Jack Crowley looks set to face tier-one Test opposition for the first time in his fledgling career after fly-half rivals Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley were ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Australia on Saturday night.

Crowley, 22, earned his Ireland debut off the bench as a replacement for provincial team-mate Carbery during Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series Test against Fiji and saw Andy Farrell’s side home to a 35-17 victory. Carbery’s exit at Aviva Stadium came after a dangerous high tackle and head contact from Albert Tuisue’s shoulder that ended his start in the absence of injured captain Johnny Sexton.

Carbery failed to return from a Head Injury Assessment and has been sent back to Munster to complete his return to play protocols while Ciaran Frawley, the other fly-half named in the original November training squad was on Monday ruled out for a number of months by Leinster, who said the knee injury he sustained for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV at the RDS on November 4 would require a surgical procedure which will take place on Tuesday.

It was Frawley’s misfortune at the end of September when he was ruled out of the Emerging Ireland tour that allowed Crowley to make such a positive impact against South African Currie Cup sides last month and the Innishannon playmaker also impressed as a replacement for the Leinster man off the bench against the All Blacks second string, albeit in a convincing defeat for Ireland A.

At the very least the Corkman seems set to earn a second cap this Saturday night back at Aviva Stadium. While Sexton could return from the knock to his thigh he received in the victory over South Africa 11 days ago, the captain will have his training load at the IRFU’s High Performance managed before a decision is made on his availability to face the Wallabies.

The Ireland skipper is one of a quintet of Ireland frontliners who missed the Fiji games having picked up knocks against the Springboks. Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, and Josh van der Flier are also set to be monitored by Ireland medical staff across the early part of this week before each will be assessed regarding their re-integration to training.

Nor was Carbery the only fresh injury concern from the Fiji win with Robbie Henshaw ruled out of this weekend’s Australia showdown after a recurrence of the hamstring issue which forced him to sit out the Springboks win. Henshaw’s frustrating November has restricted the Lions centre to just four minutes of gametime but full-back Jimmy O’Brien was set to complete his HIA protocol ahead of an expected return to training on Tuesday.

Henshaw’s absence for Ireland was offset with the return to availability of Bundee Aki, who missed the first two Autumn Tests through suspension but is free to play again, while uncapped lock Joe McCarthy has returned to the squad having completed his return to play protocols.

McCarthy’s province Leinster got their own preparations underway on Monday for Friday afternoon’s friendly against World Cup 2023 qualifiers Chile at Donnybrook’s Energia Park.

Ireland international trio Harry Byrne (hamstring), Jordan Larmour (foot) and Rónan Kelleher (hamstring) will step up their rehabilitation this week but back rower Martin Moloney has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on the ACL injury he sustained against Scarlets on October 28.

Leinster will also be without Ryan Baird (concussion), Will Connors (bicep), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

Ireland Squad

Backs (15): B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), C Blade (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), J Gibson Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), H Keenan (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Nash (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards (21): F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), M Deegan (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), J Loughman (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).