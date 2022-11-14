Impact Men: Irish players who grabbed their chance

Emerging stars taking a step up Andy Farrell's depth chart
KICKING ON: Ireland's Jack CrowleY. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 01:06
Simon Lewis

Jack Crowley 

The upward curve continues for the Munster fly-half who replaced injured provincial colleague Joey Carbery after 45 minutes and took to Test rugby in the same assured stride as for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in recent weeks. Slotted two conversions and showed plenty of creative intent while Andy Farrell praised his confidence and leadership. Not bad for a player who had been expecting to be playing for Munster against the South Africans at Páirc Uí Chaoimh two days earlier but made the most of the opportunity that fell to him in the wake of injuries to Johnny Sexton and Ciaran Frawley.

Max Deegan 

Steadily making up for lost time having missed the summer tour to New Zealand through injury, the Leinster back rower put in a big shift off the bench in the final quarter, getting his side repeatedly over the gainline and playing a huge part in the drive for Cian Healy’s late try. It was a cameo that adds further credit to the impression he made while captaining Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last month.

Nick Timoney 

Two first-half tries and a man of the match performance from the Ulster blindside flanker in his third Ireland cap, as Timoney grabbed the bull by the horns, carried hard, led the tackle count with 12 and was a menace at the breakdown, snagging a couple of turnovers. Has continued the promise he showed against the Maori All Blacks on tour in the summer and with his province in the early stages of the season.

