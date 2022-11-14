Crowley keeps his head as doors continue to open

This wasn’t where Jack Crowley saw himself when he kicked his first ball this season. Munster’s young out-half was focused on club concerns. The prospect of Test rugby didn’t even enter his mind. How could it when he had started just five games at ten for his province?

The 22-year-old has added just one more since – an 80-minute performance against Ulster late last month – but he has furthered his international ambitions no end with three appearances for an Emerging Ireland side in South Africa, a walk-on part for the ‘A’s against an All Blacks select, and with the weekend’s senior debut against Fiji.

It’s a lot to take in.

“Even last week I was asking myself what I was doing here on Saturday, running the tee to Johnny and experiencing the whole thing (against South Africa). It was mind-blowing and I didn’t think in a million years I was going to be there and I was really delighted to be given another week in camp. I didn’t know how they operate on Test week and it was probably a pinch-me moment.”

The circumstances weren’t ideal, Crowley was keen to stress that, but Joey Carbery’s exit for a HIA after 46 minutes meant that his first run in Test rugby would amount to much more than a box-ticking exercise at the fag end of the game, and with Ireland only 11 points to the good at the time.

The nature of the contest was a challenge in itself with Andy Farrell’s side struggling and failing to bend the afternoon to their will against a Fiji team that was undisciplined but dangerous. Crowley managed well. He carried himself with an air of maturity and composure in spite of the stops and the starts.

If the test of a person is to keep their head while others are losing theirs then he passed with flying colours. He couldn’t land a shot at goal for the life of him in Friday’s captain’s run but the sticks were dissected with his two penalties when it counted. That about summed him up.

“Similar enough to most games,” he said of the experience. “Teams that like to throw the ball around, you can’t give them an in and you have to be really accurate.

“We created opportunities when we were down in their 22 quite a bit and to give away penalties or things that were under our control and not be quite as accurate there is probably a disappointment but we will review that.

“That last ten minutes there were a few opportunities that we would like to take, the game got a bit scrappy and that was stuff under our control. Australia are going to be a massive test after losing to Italy. They are going to come all guns blazing for Dublin next Saturday so we’re happy with the result but not the performance.”

Some players just look the part and Crowley is one of them.

If his own abilities and personality helped in that then so did the environment. Carbery and Johnny Sexton were on hand to guide him through the week in multiple ways and he took no little inspiration from events in Cork on the Thursday night when his Munster colleagues put paid to a South African XV.

Chances are he would have played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh himself had Ciaran Frawley not jarred his knee in the course of the Ireland ‘A’ team’s heavy defeat to the Kiwis at the RDS earlier this month but those are the breaks that open and close doors in elite sport.

Getting an opportunity is one thing, taking it is another.

Assistant Ireland coach Simon Easterby said on Friday that Crowley has come through the ranks in an unexpected fashion but he has the opportunity now to cement his place in Farrell’s thoughts and in his squad in a way that Frawley, Jack Carty, Billy Burns and the Byrnes, Ross and Harry haven’t for various reasons.

The next chance may even come as early as next Saturday if Carbery is unavailable after his shorter-than-expected run against the Pacific Islanders and all this can’t help but bring up the inevitable question as to the younger man’s World Cup ambitions.

“I probably get asked that question quite a bit. I didn’t expect to be here this week so if I started talking about World Cups and things further down the line it would be a small bit unrealistic “I still know there are a lot of things in my game I must improve and that’s what I’m going to try and do for the next few weeks. As I said, I didn’t expect to make my debut, not to mind being in camp this week, so it really is take it one week at a time.”