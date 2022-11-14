Farrell paying no heed to Wallabies' Florence slip

Andy Farrell will not read too much into Australia’s shock defeat to Italy as preparations get underway today for the Wallabies’ visit to Aviva Stadium this Saturday night.

The Azzurri claimed a first victory over the Australians in Florence last Saturday after Wallabies debutant Ben Donaldson’s missed conversion attempt at the death handed the Italians a 28-27 win, their first in 19 attempts against the Southern Hemisphere big guns.

Yet Farrell will use Australia’s visit to Paris the previous weekend as Ireland’s reference point ahead of his side’s final Test of the year this Saturday. Dave Rennie’s first-choice side were undone by a wonder try from Damien Penaud three minutes from time at Stade de France as they lost 30-29 and the Ireland head coach is expecting to face a similar-strength Wallabies selection in Dublin for a sell-out 8pm kick-off.

"You look at their side and they made plenty of changes probably like us this week,” Farrell said following a sluggish 35-17 win over Fiji on Saturday.

"I know that it'll be a tough enough week at the start of the week, but it will certainly focus the mind. We know what's coming. Looking at the performance with a similar side that is probably going to be put out against us in Paris last week, was probably more like it.

"They were very strong, especially set-piece-wise they went after the French and nearly got the big 'W' over there. That's the type of game we're expecting."

Farrell had a number of injury issues to clarify when the squad reconvened at Carton House last night ahead of today’s return to training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in west Dublin.

Ireland lost Robbie Henshaw to a recurrence of the hamstring problem that had kept the centre out of the previous Saturday’s victory over world champions South Africa, while both fly-half Joey Carbery and full-back Jimmy O’Brien needed Head Injury Assessments, the former a result of a no-arms, high tackle that saw Fiji’s Albert Tuisue sent off by referee Mathieu Raynal on 45 minutes.

Bundee Aki will be available for selection following a lengthy suspension that has not prevented the centre from training with the squad throughout the autumn camp but Farrell will also be hoping for returns from injury for frontline stars Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and captain Johnny Sexton, all of whom picked up knocks against the Springboks nine days ago.

“I’m as curious as you are to get back into work and see how that is,” Farrell said of the expected squad update. “The reality is that the bodies that were missing this week haven’t trained with us at all because they’re nursing different injuries.

“Coming back into camp on Sunday night and how things flow from Monday morning is going to be interesting for us all this week.”