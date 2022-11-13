Loughman buzzing for another taste after 'amazing' debut day

Mere minutes had passed after the final whistle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday but Jeremy Loughman was already buzzing to go again.

That’s not always the case in this game.

International rugby is a brutal arena that demands excessive strength, athletic fitness, unique skillsets and concentration. Loughman put in 62 minutes on his debut against Fiji so he would have been entitled to pause and take a breather rather than itch for more.

“It was such an amazing day, something you look forward to and dream about so much from when you’re a young kid. It’s been a long journey and to get that [first cap]. The confidence builds in yourself and the drive to do it again is incredible.

“I could feel it straight away after: I was like, ‘I’d love a bit of this again now’,” said the Munster loosehead prop. “I don’t want to make it a one-cap thing, I want to keep driving on and getting better and better every game.”

He had no inkling that a debut, and a start, was on the cards before Andy Farrell announced it in a team meeting during the week. All he heard was his name, the rest was a blur. So was the stream of texts and phone calls that followed.

His girlfriend and sister were in the crowd to watch him play his part in a 35-17 win that was far below the team’s normal standards but Farrell made a point of parking his frustrations in the dressing room after and focusing on the new boys.

Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley earned their first caps off the bench in the second half as well but Loughman’s initiation isn’t over yet. Tradition dictates that he has a song to sing. His will be ‘Unwritten’ by Natasha Beddingfield.

A brave call, but not in the same league as facing the Fijians.

“It was super physical. There was a lot of setpiece, a good scrum battle, we went to the maul quite a lot, and I thought we got good purchase off that. It was definitely physical, they’re huge men, very powerful, especially up front. It was a great test.”

Farrell has made sure to give opportunities to players further down the depth chart. Maori games, an Emerging Ireland tour. and an ‘A’ game against the All Black XVs have opened the door and Loughman is one of those to have taken advantage.

"It’s about putting yourself forward and showing everyone else that you’re such a close team. You've got to prove to the lads around you and the coaches that you should be there.

“For us lads on the fringes, those games and experiences with Emerging Ireland, the Maori and New Zealand A games, are just invaluable to show everyone what you can do in those big games. When you do get your time, you’ve to take your chance and give everything you got.”