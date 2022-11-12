'Was there foul play?' Vern Cotter questions red card shown for tackle on Joey Carbery

A game of bits and pieces, said Vern Cotter. Bitty would be another way of putting it.

This was a complicated mish-mash really. Some sublime tries one minute, long stretches where the only ‘entertainment’ was the piped music at others.

What seemed very simple, inarguable and watertight, was the red card shown to Isoa Nasilasila shortly after half-time when the Fijian lock’s shoulder thundered into Joey Carbery’s chin. No arms, or mitigating circumstances, were raised.

Case closed. You would think.

“Was there foul play?” asked Cotter. “What’s the question? I don’t know but there’s a meeting after these games about the state of the game and people in rugby need to sit down and talk about it and what’s best. At the moment it’s tough, yeah.”

It’s not really, though, is it? Cause rather than effect is the barometer when judging foul play - or should be - but Joey Carbery was caught flush in the face, required treatment and failed a HIA when taken off. This should be a no-brainer.

Concussion – brain injury, to put it in layman’s terms – has been sewn into the fabric of rugby and other contact sports for the last decade and more but the southern hemisphere has been slower to wake up to the dangers than Europe.

Commentators, respected past players among them, have made jaw-dropping remarks about high tackles, collisions and refereeing decisions in recent years. Cotter’s input after Fiji’s 35-17 loss to Ireland on Saturday was borne of the same vein.

His opinion, when asked to elaborate on this, was to equate the Tuisue/Carbery incident with Ireland’s second try which was awarded to Robert Baloucoune after the referee and TMO debated whether Jimmy O’Brien had moved illegally on the ground after a tackle.

Like the two are even in the same ballpark.

“It’s probably not the right place to bring it out, in the media, but there are certain frustrations,” he said of the red. “All of us have said, ever since we have been involved in the game, is consistency. Let’s be really consistent.

“I mean we get a call, 50-50, with a guy who is using his knees on the ground. It’s either 50 right or 50 wrong (sic), it’s not 50-50. He did or he didn’t. There’s a bit of frustration around that but hopefully things can get sorted out soon.”

The former Clermont Auvergne and Scotland coach held more frustrations besides.

The tourists sprang into an early lead through Kalaveti Ravouvou’s converted try and scored another zinger after the break via Simione Kuruvoli but old habits die hard with the Pacific Islanders.

That red was partnered by a pair of yellows as indiscipline again caught up with them. Fourteen penalties went against them in all and some of those came on the back of incessant infringements in the same defensive set.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu remonstrated with referee Mathieu Raynal more than once but it doesn’t matter if the referee is getting something wrong or not. What matters is the penalised team adapts and Fiji didn’t manage that.

“The game is made up of a lot of bits and pieces,” said the Kiwi. “I’m really happy with the way we started. We went seven points up but we didn’t push on, I thought we could have built on that lead. We fumbled a few important lineouts and if we had put some of those together we would have applied more pressure.

“That’s something we need to learn to do and not just be satisfied with seven points but build on top of it. That’s something we’ve come away with in the last two games. Then we will talk about the character of guys digging in when it could have been a very bad day for us. Defending mauls with 13 men is a very difficult thing to do and especially against one of the top teams in the world.

“We wanted to take things away from our two games against Scotland and Ireland, so we got what we wanted but we would like to have done a lot better. We were disappointed with the scoreline in the end. We’ve got high expectations and high standards but we have another game next week and we will build towards that and try and put that in place.”