Three Fiji players to watch against Ireland

Levani Botia

You don’t earn the nickname ‘Demolition Man’ in a sport as punishing as rugby without good reason. The French prefer ‘La Machine’. He is 33 now but the La Rochelle clubman still has the physique and the power to do serious damage on either side of the ball. Mr Versatile would be another decent moniker for a man who can play in the pack or out the back. Botia was a ‘hybrid’ player before anyone bothered to put a name to such a thing and he starts here as openside flanker. Ronan O’Gara has described him in the past as La Rochelle’s talisman.

Setariki Tuicuvu

Another man who can plug more than the odd hole, Tuicuvu scored a superb try from the wing against the Scots last week and kicked at goal too. Has dabbled at scrum-half in the past but starts at full-back in Dublin. Now 26, Tuicuvu should be about to enter his prime. He played for Clermont Auvergne for six years but not as often as he probably would have liked. With Brive since 2020, he brings pace and exceptional footwork to the table.

Vinaya Habosi

A former firefighter who nearly died last year with a rare infection, Habosi was described by none other than Aussie great Tim Horan as the find of 2022 after his displays for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific. Exciting Fijian wingers aren’t a new phenomenon, but Habosi showed last weekend in Murrayfield that he combines that speed and eye for the try line with a physicality and aggression that is just as noticeable in defence. And he’s still only 22.