Three Fiji players to watch against Ireland

Levani Botia is 33 now but the La Rochelle clubman still has the physique and the power to do serious damage on either side of the ball
Three Fiji players to watch against Ireland

ONE TO WATCH: Fiji's Levani Botia in action against Scotland. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 07:25
Brendan O'Brien

Levani Botia

You don’t earn the nickname ‘Demolition Man’ in a sport as punishing as rugby without good reason. The French prefer ‘La Machine’. He is 33 now but the La Rochelle clubman still has the physique and the power to do serious damage on either side of the ball. Mr Versatile would be another decent moniker for a man who can play in the pack or out the back. Botia was a ‘hybrid’ player before anyone bothered to put a name to such a thing and he starts here as openside flanker. Ronan O’Gara has described him in the past as La Rochelle’s talisman.

Setariki Tuicuvu 

Another man who can plug more than the odd hole, Tuicuvu scored a superb try from the wing against the Scots last week and kicked at goal too. Has dabbled at scrum-half in the past but starts at full-back in Dublin. Now 26, Tuicuvu should be about to enter his prime. He played for Clermont Auvergne for six years but not as often as he probably would have liked. With Brive since 2020, he brings pace and exceptional footwork to the table.

Vinaya Habosi 

A former firefighter who nearly died last year with a rare infection, Habosi was described by none other than Aussie great Tim Horan as the find of 2022 after his displays for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific. Exciting Fijian wingers aren’t a new phenomenon, but Habosi showed last weekend in Murrayfield that he combines that speed and eye for the try line with a physicality and aggression that is just as noticeable in defence. And he’s still only 22.

More in this section

Kevin Potts 11/11/2022 The Ireland rugby team won't be playing any games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Ireland Rugby Captain's Run and Media Conference All eyes on Carbery as Ireland train their eyes on Fijian dangers
Kevin Potts 11/11/2022 IRFU CEO confident union can manage €29m hole created by Covid
<p>BACKLASH: Maro Itoje says England are ready to show their pride in the jersey against Japan. Pic: Steven Paston/PA</p>

Maro Itoje insists it is time for England to show what they are made of

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s