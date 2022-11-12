Rowntree desperate for Munster to carry their Boks-bashing energy forward

Páirc Ui Chaoimh was quickly getting to normal late on Thursday night as the stadium cleared, the advertising hoardings were dismantled and the rugby posts began their road trip back home to Thomond Park.

All part of a rapid return to the status quo at Cork GAA headquarters after a historic evening for both codes that saw 41,400 fill the storied Leeside grounds for its first rugby match and then roar Munster on to a famous victory over the South African tourists.

Yet normalcy is the last thing Graham Rowntree craves for his young team after an effort that resembled a great leap forward for his tenure having succeeded Johann van Graan at the end of last season. His players hit heights under his charge that had previously been uncharted across the first seven BKT United Rugby Championship games. But what had once been seen in only fleeting glimpses during a run of just two wins in that block of matches came together at last in one 80-minute performance that though far from complete was a reference point for the rest of the season to come.

Four tries, each well engineered and impressively executed against a South African squad boasting 14 Springbok internationals with points of their own to prove ahead of their nation’s 2023 World Cup defence, were the headline-making statements of intent from Munster. The prolonged defensive stands at the end of each half, the willingness to stick to the gameplan in attack and a growing confidence at the set-piece against a forward pack of immense size and power were just as noteworthy as this side captained by Jack O’Donoghue allowed their personalities to shine through on a night of terrible weather conditions.

No more so than for the opening try, launched from a attacking lineout just over the halfway line from which the ball was moved with precision, pace and creativity through the backline via an Antoine Frisch offload and Mike Haley pass before wing Shane Daly scored in the right-hand corner.

Or the second, this time from a well-executed five-metre lineout which saw the forwards move the ball to the posts from where centre Rory Scannell fed fly-half Ben Healy whose long pass out to the left wing found Simon Zebo in space to run in for another hometown try.

The third will have pleased former Leicester, England and Lions prop Rowntree even more as for the second time in a week an Irish pack out-manoeuvred South African beef to score from a driving maul.

Rowntree was asked to make a choice of stand-out moments between Diarmuid Barron’s finish of that maul and the scrum penalty earned at the death in front of the Munster posts which kept the home side’s advantage at a safe distance at 28-14 and snuffed out any lingering hopes of a fightback from the tourists. Safe to say the two of them gave him as much pleasure as the overall performance.

"Both the same. It's champagne rugby, that is," said Rowntree. "It got my out of the seat. It's a challenge, you play any South African team and you know what's coming. Dealing with it is another matter and I'm proud of the lads.

“Not just the win, the balance to our game. The tries that we scored, the composure that we showed, our defence and the discipline, pretty much, was all right.

“There were still a few issues towards the end of the game we need to tidy up, particularly around the yellow card (for replacement prop Liam O’Connor in the 61st minute) and thereafter we had a couple of penalties for being offside under the sticks. But I was pleased with how we dealt with the power game, particularly when it was eight (forwards) on eight.”

It is remarkable what the challenge of facing an international touring side brings out in Munster players young and old, which enables them to scale new heights and bring a one-off performance of such quality. Yet that form has to be replicated when the URC returns at the end of the month when Connacht go to Thomond Park and threaten to complete an interprovincial league double which if successful would leave Rowntree’s squad still languishing in the bottom half of the table one game out from the halfway point in the season.

The head coach is no longer hoping that when the pressure for league points returns the “buzz” he saw coursing through his players on Thursday night remains, he is demanding it.

“We had a good training week, but as soon as we arrived tonight you could feel the buzz,” Rowntree said. “It's got to continue now.”