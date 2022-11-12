Nick Timoney to use chip on his shoulder against Fiji

Some players are happy to pause and reflect, others not so much.

Nick Timoney's life has lots of the strands you’d want to knit together for a layered backstory. The lack of an academy offer from Leinster. The sliding doors moment when he almost moved to Pau. Ulster’s belated invitation seven years ago.

The former Blackrock boy competed in athletics at a national underage standard and he played rugby for the Ireland sevens in Moscow. So much material but all of it left untouched when the man himself insists on looking ahead rather than back.

You can understand it, too.

He’s 27 now and on the bubble in terms of international rugby: a fringe member of a squad that currently has 39 men in camp, a good chunk more missing with injury, and with half-a-dozen from their number to be cut loose when it comes to a World Cup.

It’s 12 months since he won the second of his two senior caps to date. He has since featured twice against the Maoris and for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV at the RDS last week, but is all too aware that he stands at a mezzanine level below the top shelf.

“The thing I have tried to do with my rugby career is keep looking up because ultimately I feel like if I have a chip on my shoulder and I am that bit hungry then I will play better,” he explains ahead of today’s start against Fiji.”

This is not to say that he doesn’t appreciate what he has and where he is. He would have been thrilled if told five years ago, when making his initial appearances for Ulster, that he would be part of an Ireland group hitting its straps in a November window.

Timoney gets that but he’ll point out that he watched last week’s defeat of the Springboks from the stands. That’s close enough to get a flavour of it all without being able to pick up a knife and fork. He wants to tuck in and believes it’s in him to do it.

“I understand how incredibly privileged I am to be a part of this team and that’s not something I will ever take lightly. When you see it in here there is being part of it to my level and being part of it to the Test matches against the best players and teams in the world and winning and doing all these incredible things.

“That’s where I want to be, that’s where we all should want to be, so I look at that and I look at how if there was something limiting me then I would be maybe less bullish about it, but I think I have the potential to be a part of it. I am capable of getting to that level. It is just getting the consistency to get there.” Plenty rests in his favour.

Andy Farrell has named him on the openside today against Fiji but he is versatile enough to play anywhere in the back row and that makes him an attractive proposition for a coach needing to squeeze his best into a 33-man World Cup squad next year.

His performances for Ulster last season earned him a place on the URC’s Dream Team, and there have been other individual awards recognising his input in recent years, but these are baubles whose value expire once in the door with the national team.

No explanation is needed as to how difficult it can be to get an audition and for the need to be on your toes. His last cap came a year ago against Argentina when injury to Jack Conan led to a 7.45am wake-up call in Belfast and a cap off the bench in Dublin that afternoon.

Consider Conan’s story since. He was just months off three Test starts with the Lions when he had to pull out of that Pumas game but six of his last nine caps have been made as a replacement. Yesterday is ancient history with these guys.

That can be good and bad. Timoney is one of seven players in today’s 23 who went down to an All Blacks XV by 28 points eight days ago and that only accentuates the need for that rump to make their marks come lunchtime here.

“The way I see it really as a back row is that there's only so much money in the bank you can have as credit,” says Timoney, “you've got to keep performing. It's not just like if I play well this week and develop some credit I'll stay in.

“You've got to be offering something at the time of each game that's worthy of getting in this team that is number one in the world. So there's no specific thing where I can point to and say, ‘Oh, if I just get better at this then I'll be in the team’.”