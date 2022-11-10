Carbery and Henshaw get the nod as Farrell names squad for Fiji test

Andy Farrell has made nine changes to the Ireland team for Saturday’s game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Among them will be Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman who makes his senior debut. He will be part of a front row containing Ulster’s Rob Herring and new skipper Tadhg Furlong.

Tadhg Beirne goes again in the second row. Alongside him will be Kieran Treadwell who came off the bench during last week’s 19-16 win against South Africa at the same venue.

Caelan Doris moved from No.8 to blindside flanker which allows Jack Conan move up from the replacements list and Nick Timoney will start at openside in what is his first appearance in a year.

Joey Carbery gets a rare and much-needed start at out-half and will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park. The first-choice scrum-half made his seasonal debut against the Springboks last week.

Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen go again on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien chosen at full-back after his impressive Test debut cameo in the centre. The midfield this time will see Stuart McCloskey get another go and Robbie Henshaw return from injury.

Another two debuts are likely in the form of Connacht forward Cian Prendergast and young Munster ten Jack Crowley. Craig Casey is in the matchday 23 as second-choice scrum-half and Max Deegan will be looking to earn only his second cap.

Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose give the bench a more grizzled look but this is a highly experimental selection by head coach Andy Farrell as he continues to test his strength in depth less than a year out from the World Cup.

Ireland (v Fiji): J O’Brien; R Baloucoune, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; J Loughman, R Herring, T Furlong; K Treadwell, T Beirne; C Doris, N Timoney, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O’Toole, C Prendergast, M Deegan, C Casey, J Crowley, G Ringrose.