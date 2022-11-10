Carbery and Henshaw get the nod as Farrell names squad for Fiji test

Munster's Jeremy Loughman is set to make his test debut after being named in the front-row.
Carbery and Henshaw get the nod as Farrell names squad for Fiji test

GAME TIME: Joey Carbery will lead the Ireland attack on Saturday. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:54
Brendan O'Brien

Andy Farrell has made nine changes to the Ireland team for Saturday’s game against Fiji at the Aviva Stadium.

Among them will be Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman who makes his senior debut. He will be part of a front row containing Ulster’s Rob Herring and new skipper Tadhg Furlong.

Tadhg Beirne goes again in the second row. Alongside him will be Kieran Treadwell who came off the bench during last week’s 19-16 win against South Africa at the same venue.

Caelan Doris moved from No.8 to blindside flanker which allows Jack Conan move up from the replacements list and Nick Timoney will start at openside in what is his first appearance in a year.

Joey Carbery gets a rare and much-needed start at out-half and will be partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park. The first-choice scrum-half made his seasonal debut against the Springboks last week.

Robert Baloucoune and Mack Hansen go again on the wings with Jimmy O’Brien chosen at full-back after his impressive Test debut cameo in the centre. The midfield this time will see Stuart McCloskey get another go and Robbie Henshaw return from injury.

Another two debuts are likely in the form of Connacht forward Cian Prendergast and young Munster ten Jack Crowley. Craig Casey is in the matchday 23 as second-choice scrum-half and Max Deegan will be looking to earn only his second cap.

Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose give the bench a more grizzled look but this is a highly experimental selection by head coach Andy Farrell as he continues to test his strength in depth less than a year out from the World Cup.

Ireland (v Fiji): J O’Brien; R Baloucoune, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, M Hansen; J Carbery, J Gibson-Park; J Loughman, R Herring, T Furlong; K Treadwell, T Beirne; C Doris, N Timoney, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, C Healy, T O’Toole, C Prendergast, M Deegan, C Casey, J Crowley, G Ringrose.

More in this section

England v Argentina - Pool C - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Tokyo Stadium Vunipola and Tuilagi dropped to England’s bench for Japan clash
RUGBYU-FRA-TRAINING France stick with tried and tested for Springboks showdown
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Jamie George in line for England return after rapid recovery from injury
Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back for Wales (PA)

Louis Rees-Zammit takes full-back spot for Wales clash with Argentina

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.265 s