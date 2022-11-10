South Africa clash will be a 'pinch yourself' moment for Páirc Uí Chaoimh local Kendellen 

Alex Kendellen admits playing for Munster at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be a “pinch yourself” moment for him as a former Blackrock and St Michael’s club player.

The 21-year-old back-row forward was born and raised in the parish, and his family own the Basil Market & Deli less than 600 metres from the stadium. Yet after a multi-sport childhood chose rugby as the sport to pursue and he never imagined the chance would come to play at the Páirc.

“It’s not one that I was leaning towards, to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” Kendellen said. “It was kind of sprung on us but it was really special when it got announced, going back to Blackrock and Cork. It’s a pinch yourself moment and I’m massively looking forward to it.

“I just live just a stone’s throw from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I played football for St Michael’s and a small bit of hurling for Blackrock but I was more football-based… I stuck to the rugby.”

It was a successful decision, Kendellen having captained Ireland Under-20 in a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign and earning a call-up to last month’s Emerging Ireland squad, only to miss out due to a head injury.

“It was disappointing, I felt that was a great opportunity to go down to South Africa and hopefully put a foot forward. It was disappointing but I know how much importance Munster medical staff put towards my head and my well-being so I am very happy that it was me first and I know that’s very important.”

Tonight will be only his second game back following an extended period of rest and recuperation and he will start on the Munster bench as back-row cover against a strong South Africa A side.

“There’s so much competition here in the back row here at Munster. You’re just trying to put your hand up during the week for training and be ready for the game.

“There’s no shying away, it is going to be a physical game. We played the Bulls in recent games and the Lions away in South Africa. We know exactly what they are going to bring.

“They are going to bring a big forward maul and it’s about stopping that maul and just not giving them access into our half and just being clean around those areas of the game. It’s important to just deny them access.”