Munster name team for South Africa clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster have named their team for Thursday night's historic clash with a South Africa XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
INCLUDED: Munster have included Simon Zebo in their side to face a South Africa XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 12:14
TJ Galvin

Munster have named their team for Thursday night's historic clash with a South Africa XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster make seven changes to the side which were narrowly beaten by Ulster last time out.

Antoine Frisch makes his first Munster start after recovering from a calf injury suffered during the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa. He is selected at centre alongside Rory Scannell.

Kiran McDonald, who joined the province on a short-term deal last month, starts in the second row alongside Edwin Edogbo.

Simon Zebo starts on the wing having recovered from injury. He starts in the back three alongside Shane Daly and Mike Haley.

Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes also come into the starting XV.

Daly and Coombes were part of the Ireland 'A' squad which lost to a New Zealand XV at the RDS last Friday along with Diarmuid Barron who starts at hooker.

Jack O'Donoghue captains the side.

The game is a sell-out with 41,400 tickets sold and will be broadcast live on Virgin Media 2. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

It will be the first ever rugby game at the home of Cork GAA and will see the largest-ever attendance at a rugby game in the province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Edwin Edogbo, Kiran McDonald; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Neil Cronin, Patrick Campbell, Malakai Fekitoa.

<p>HISTORIC MEETING: Head coach Graham Rowntree looks on before the latest meeting of Munster and South Africa.</p>

Munster v South Africa: The history behind the fixture

READ NOW

