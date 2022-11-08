Willemse continues at out-half as South Africa make five changes

South Africa have made five changes to the side which lost to Ireland in last weekend's Test at the Aviva Stadium for this weekend's clash with France.
Despite his struggles in the Ireland game, out-half Damian Willemse retains the number 10 shirt. Veteran Willie le Roux comes into the side at full back with Cheslin Kolbe moving to the wing and Makazole Mapimpi dropping to the bench.
World Cup winner Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half in place of Jaden Hendrikse.
There are three changes in the pack with Bongi Mbonambi starting at hooker in place of Malcolm Marx. Ox Nche starts at loosehead in place of Steve Kitshoff. Both Marx and Kitshoff are named on the bench.
The final change sees try scorer in Dublin Franco Mostert start in the second row in place of the injured Lood de Jager.
Willie Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.
Malcolm Marx, Steve Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.