Gavin Coombes returns but Munster lose Tom Ahern for four months

Gavin Coombes is one of five players who return to Munster from international duties this week and in time for the province’s clash with South Africa ‘A’ on Thursday but Tom Ahern is facing four months on the sideline.
Coombes was not included in the 39-man Ireland squad named by Andy Farrell early Monday but he is joined in Limerick by Diarmuid Barron, Shane Daly and Roman Salanoa – all of whom were away with the Ireland ‘A’ squad.
Also back on board is Malakai Fekitoa who played for Tonga in their win over Spain at the weekend.
Conor Murray (groin) and Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder) have also returned to Munster but, in their cases, for rehab purposes only after picking up their injuries against South Africa and the All Blacks XV respectively.
The news that Ahern is to undergo surgery, and will be missing for anything up to the start of March, is a major blow for the player who was excellent for Emerging Ireland in South Africa before being ruled out of the Ireland 'A'-All Blacks XV game with the shoulder problem.
Munster are desperately low on fit second rows with Jean Kleyn (ribs), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) and Paddy Kelly (head) all at various stages of recovery with their different injuries.
In better news, Antoine Frisch returns to full training this week after a calf issue. The 26-year-old has also been named in the French Barbarians squad that is due to play Fiji on Saturday, November 19.
Niall Scannell is completing his return to play protocols with a view to playing this week and Munster will need every fit body with six players on Ireland duty and a casualty list that also also includes Stephen Archer (ankle), Keith Earls (thigh) and Andrew Conway (knee).