Gavin Coombes returns but Munster lose Tom Ahern for four months

Gavin Coombes is one of five players who return to Munster from international duties this week and in time for the province’s clash with South Africa ‘A’ on Thursday but Tom Ahern is facing four months on the sideline.

Coombes was not included in the 39-man Ireland squad named by Andy Farrell early Monday but he is joined in Limerick by Diarmuid Barron, Shane Daly and Roman Salanoa – all of whom were away with the Ireland ‘A’ squad.