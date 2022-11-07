Johan Goosen hoping Springbok 'A's can light up the Páirc

The Springboks didn’t make nearly enough use of their star-studded backline against Ireland last weekend but Johan Goosen is hopeful that it can be very different when the South African ‘A’ side face Munster this Thursday.

The tourists have named 14 players with Test experience in their matchday 23 and the extent of the task ahead for the province is highlighted by the fact that seven of them start in the pack with two more capped back rows to call off the bench.

Among the grunts are former Munster men Jason Jenkins, now of Leinster, and Thomas du Toit, who captains the side, but the back line is a heady mix of experience and promise and one which could light up Páirc Uí Chaoimh if given the chance.

Goosen has 13 Tests under his belt and his performance at out-half will be followed with interest back home given the hand-wringing over the side’s shortcomings at ten both before and since Damian Willemse’s display against Ireland.

Partnering him at nine is Herschel Jantjies who featured in the World Cup final while 34-year-old Cornal Hendricks adds another layer of nous in midfield. The other quartet are less well-known at this level but that could change.

Full-back Aphele Fassi was his country’s young player of the year in 2021, Suleiman Hartzeberg is a 19-year-old wing who starred at U20 level this summer, Leolin Zass was top scorer in the URC last term and great things are expected of Henco van der Wyk.

“It will be a big match for Munster and for us,” said Goosen who last played for the Boks in 2016. “The first ten-20 minutes will be tough so if you can stay in the fight and hopefully … see those young guys express themselves and just enjoy it in the last 20.”

A sell-out crowd of over 41,000 awaits them, although the visitors will not be accompanied by their Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus who has nixed plans to make a return to the province he led for 18 months.

Erasmus has instead decided to remain with the senior side after their three-point loss in Dublin as they move on to France for what promises to be another gruelling encounter. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick assumes the reigns in Cork.

“The main priority is the Springboks,” said Stick. “Due to the challenges that we had in the (Ireland) game, I think Rassie felt like he needed to be in the Springbok camp in France with them to make sure that we turn things around.”

The visitors will not be at a loss when it comes to understanding the nature of the task with Erasmus still retaining a remote involvement and du Toit was on the books back in 2016 when the Maoris were undone at Thomond Park.

Stick gave the impression that the staff and players are well versed in the province’s history and tradition when it comes to sides like their own. The first priority is to win, he said, and for players to push their individual cases second.

“So I know for sure, and the players also understand, the challenge, that these are historical games, especially for Munster. They always make sure that they bring their best for these games so we are not going to take them for granted and underestimate them.”

South Africa ‘A’: A Fassi; S Hartzenberg, H van Wyk, C Hendricks, L Zas; J Goosen, H Jantjies; N Nchunu, J Dweba, T du Toit; J Jenkins, R Nortje; P Buthelezi, E Louw, JL du Preez.

Replacements: AH Venter, S Matanzima, S Sandi, D du Preez, S Notshe, G Williams, S Nohamba, G Lombard.