South African reaction: did Rassie lay a World Cup trap?

Rassie Erasmus may well have been playing the long game in Dublin this weekend, according to South African media.

A World Cup dress rehearsal at the Aviva Stadium, Zelim Nel of South Africa Rugby Magazine said the Boks paid for some selections – especially in deploying Cheslin Kolbe at fullback – but the former Munster head coach may have had one eye on Saint Denis next September.

The teams will meet again in a pool showdown in Paris next year.

“Is it possible that Erasmus used Saturday’s Test to show Ireland something different to what he has planned for them in France?” Nel asks. “The Boks would have gone into that match with the favourites tag if they’d won convincingly in Dublin, but now they will have the comfort of being labelled underdogs.

"Could it be that the obvious pitfalls of launching the Kolbe experiment this week was part of a probe to see how Ireland would respond? Surely the Bok coaches clearly understood the potential implications to the defence and kicking game?

“Or are the wheels coming off, has doubt crept in and are the Bok coaches are starting to panic? I don’t think such is the case, and a looming confrontation with France promises to provide answers!"

Andy Farrell’s side ‘masterfully neutralised the Springboks upfront’ according to the South African Sunday Times and the home side ultimately justified their ‘lofty world ranking'.

“Ireland, desperate to prove they are worthy holders of the game's top ranking have long coveted the tag of World Champions,” writes Liam del Carme. “SA of course, as three time and current holders of that title have another in their cross hairs next year but they also want to be the top ranked team by the end of the month.

If Ireland sought validation, their ticket got stamped on Saturday night.”

Craig Ray of the Daily Maverick laments the visitors' profligacy but also writes: “Let’s also concede that Ireland was excellent. When they were under the cosh in the first half an hour, they held firm in the face of a ferocious Bok onslaught. Their defensive line bent and warped, but never broke.

“Maybe the Boks weren’t clinical or clever enough to fracture the line, but that was also a consequence of Ireland’s intensity in that area. Their defense never lost its shape in those early exchanges, and by keeping the Boks at bay, the tourists’ frustration and impatience built.”