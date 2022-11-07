Achilles healed in a triumph that carries plenty of psychological significance 

Perception and reality don’t always move to the same rhythm. Listen to the drum beats that soundtracked the steps of various Irish teams this last while and you might think that there is a saturation point of muscle mass that was simply beyond them.

It’s true, of course, that the provinces have found some of rugby’s behemoths too big a task at times, and Ireland have had to endure sieges against the might of England and France, but the picture was never as black and white as it was painted.

Leinster have bettered their fair share of bulk. Toulouse, Leicester, Exeter, Montpellier and Lyon have all been beaten in recent memory. Munster went away to Clermont and won, beat Exeter and only went out of Europe against Toulouse on penalties.

Ulster beat Clermont three times in the space of two seasons and won in Toulouse. Connacht beat Toulouse in Galway and both those provinces, like Leinster and Munster, lost others to muscular opposition by slender margins.

Trace a finger down the list of Ireland’s results and there have been some good days and bad. France haven’t been beaten in this World Cup cycle, true, but the last eight games against England have produced four wins and four defeats.

You win some, you lose others.

There isn’t any doubt but that teams combining a rare heft, exceptional skill levels and a world-class coaching ticket will continue to cause difficulties but Saturday’s defeat of the Springboks now stands counter to the convention that they are always an Achilles heel.

“To play the reigning world champions and win is obviously always going to be a nice one,” said Josh van der Flier. “It's a very nice one to win, especially because it's a challenge against teams like that. I don't think we were ever going to win by a large margin. It's winning that physical battle, which we did for much of the game.” There’s a lesson in this.

Ireland won by three points two days ago. They left four points behind them off the tee to South Africa’s seven and there were holes picked in the Irish tries and in the referee’s decision not to show Cheslin Kolbe a red card in the first quarter.

Again, you win some… The point being that little droplets can divert the course of a game in wildly different directions, as was the case last May when Leinster were seconds away from a Heineken Champions Cup title before La Rochelle scored at the death.

Compare that to 2018 when Leinster edged the final against Racing 92 in Bilbao. The Top 14 side were desperately unlucky that day but no-one mentions that now. The narrative then was that Leinster had gritted their teeth and won ugly. So it goes.

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus had highlighted Ireland’s defence and steel in the lead-up to this one. If there was a dangerously high dose of flattery in their utterances then that doesn’t change the fact that they came to ring true.

The two tries shortly after the break, the first of them from van der Flier, may have won them the game but their resilience and discipline in defence in a ferocious first half-hour ensured that they didn’t lose it early doors.

The last time Ireland faced heft of this order was in Paris last February when a French siege put the hosts 22-7 in front just after the break. This time Ireland hung tough, made the interval on level terms and countered with a one-two sucker punch after it.

Comparisons can be overblown given the variances in opposition, venues, dates in the calendar and a myriad of other factors between any two games, but it’s hard not to trace a line between these two and not see obvious signs of progress.

“Firstly, I'm unbelievably proud,” said van der Flier. “It was a proper Test match. You can't really compare it to anything else really. It was brute force, very, very physical. South Africa are very physical, very direct, as you'd expect. It was a proper Test match.

“The lads really dug in and those games are big, mental challenges. Every time you're having to pump yourself up to hit big lads who are running straight at you. One of the most pleasing parts was how we dealt with their maul, our scrum went very well and we're very happy with that.”

Look at it another way and little enough has changed as it’s four years since Joe Schmidt’s men overcame the All Blacks in Dublin. They were top of the world then too, until England ‘broke’ them in a Six Nations opener three months later.

The English and the French are both due in Dublin again next spring when Ireland’s manhood will be challenged again but lessons have at least been learned by a team that doesn’t seem to have reached a plateau as of yet.