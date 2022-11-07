'We make a lot of that kind of stuff' - Special occasions all-around for Farrell's Ireland 

It did not pan out the way he would have envisaged on his 100th Test for Ireland but there was still plenty for Conor Murray to celebrate amid the discomfort on a groin injury in Dublin on Saturday night.

Ireland’s 19-16 victory over world champions South Africa was a fitting outcome on a day Murray became just the eighth Irish player to reach a century of caps for their country and, at the other end of the experience scale, Jimmy O’Brien made an impressive Test debut off the bench in challenging circumstances.

Unfortunately for Murray, 33, his big day out lasted just 35 minutes before he was forced to pull up while making a break from the tail of an attacking lineout.

The scrum-half had been making his first start in almost 12 months having been forced to play back-up to Jamison Gibson-Park but with the first choice number nine named on the bench for his first performance of the season following injury, Murray had been given the chance to show his value to the Irish cause and reclaim the starting berth on a more regular basis.

Though Gibson-Park hit the ground running when he replaced Murray just before half-time and put in a sparkling performance that showed little sign of ring rust, the veteran scrum-half more than held up his side of the bargain with a positive performance behind the Ireland pack.

For 25-year-old O’Brien, Saturday’s final whistle completed a memorable 72 hours which had begun with the uncapped Leinster back being named on the wing for Ireland A ahead of Friday night’s game against an All Blacks XV.

Robbie Henshaw’s withdrawal from the Ireland midfield to protected a tweaked hamstring changed all that, the British & Irish Lion replaced in the Test starting line-up by Stuart McCloskey, whose number 23 jersey was passed to O’Brien.

When McCloskey suffered an arm injury just 20 minutes in following an impressive start at inside centre against South Africa, there was yet another reshuffle. O’Brien came on for his debut and slotted in at outside centre with Garry Ringrose shifting closer to the half-backs. O’Brien was not a stranger to the position but the last time he had started there for Leinster was in March 2021 and his recent muscle memory was formed in the back three, where he had featured against the Maori All Blacks on the summer tour to New Zealand.

It proved nevertheless to be a seamless transition for the versatile Kildare man, strong in defence and nerveless in possession, he was one of nine pairs of Irish hands to participate in a scintillating move that secured Ireland’s game-changing second try on 50 minutes, started by back rows Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier, with continuity provided by props Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham before Gibson-Park upped an already high tempo to stretch the tourists’ defence.

On the ball went through Tadhg Beirne’s hands and then Hugo Keenan’s before the full-back found O’Brien on his left, the debutant advancing and drawing the tackle of last man Cheslin Kolbe before releasing Mack Hansen for the decisive blow.

It was a magnificent try that helped deliver victory and while head coach Andy Farrell acknowledged that celebrations of that win had not been exuberant, the delight in the dressing room had been reserved for the day’s other milestones.

“They know they was in a hell of a Test match,” Farrell said. “I suppose there’s a bit of relief to get the victory but they’re delighted in the changing-room for Conor and Jimmy.

“We make a lot of that kind of stuff. We’re unbelievably privileged to be part of the Irish set-up when things like this happen. Eight of them have happened as far as the 100 club is concerned and for us to be able to get Conor’s family in, and Jimmy’s family in, during the week, it’s great for us all to be part of.

“We’re so pleased we managed to get over the line to make it extra special for them. So there is a bit of a relief as far as that is concerned.” Johnny Sexton said he “was gutted for Conor” at his half-back partner’s premature exit.

“He was really good for the 30 minutes and had to come off with an injury on his 100th cap,” the Ireland captain said, “but he can be unbelievably proud of the milestone.”

Sexton also praised O’Brien’s versatility and adaptability to slot in at 13 on a debut against high-quality opposition and revealed: “We thought he wasn't fazed, but he told us he was shitting it after the game.

“He came on and was straight into it. He knew what was going on, he knew everything, he just did his role very well. Fair play to him, most people get their first cap in a smaller game, he gets it against the world champions. What an amazing performance from him.”

O’Brien gave a slightly different version of Sexton’s account.

“I think he might be adding legs to that story but first half I thought there was no way, I thought they’d bring Joey (Carbery) on and get Johnny to cover 12.

“There was a split second when I was maybe shitting it but got over that quickly.”

“Feel pretty good,” he added. “Thank god we win because it would have made it a lot worse, I wouldn’t be celebrating half as much. Just delighted to get my first cap, I thought I’d get two minutes at the end so to get most of the game and win is amazing.”