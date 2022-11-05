Johnny Sexton: 'We didn't play our best rugby but that's a pleasing thing'

Johnny Sexton has hailed Ireland’s ability to ‘grit it out’ against South Africa’s reigning world champions. Even more pleasing for the skipper was his declaration that the hosts did it without playing their best rugby.

Saturday’s meeting between two of the world’s top sides lived up to the pre-match expectations with Ireland edging the game on a 19-16 scoreline. The four tries were shared evenly with Sexton missing four points from the tee and his counterpart seven.

Yep, it was that close.

“We spoke about it being a massive test for us before the game and you can’t say different after it,” Sexton explained. “We didn’t play our best rugby but that’s also a very pleasing thing. Maybe a few years ago we would have crumbled or not shown the guts we did there.

“It was very pleasing for lots of reasons. Like Faz said: the guys coming in for their first game of the season and (other) lads had barely played but they trained very well during a mad old week with nearly 50 players knocking about. It was unique but they are the tests that he has been putting us under in New Zealand and now this week.”

The fact that Ireland managed it against a Springbok team boasting so many of their best players added even further to the achievement, although it has to be said that the absent Handre Pollard was badly missed in light of Damian Willemse’s struggles at ten.

Sexton is never one to get ahead of himself and he wasn’t going to come over all giddy when asked to put this in the context of next year’s World Cup when they will face the South Africans in the pool stages.

“It’s a good start to the year, that’s it really,” he cautioned.

Andy Farrell toed a similar line. The Ireland head coach had embraced his side’s status as the world’s number one ranked side during the week and he was thrilled to see the manner in which his players stood up to a ferocious physical challenge.

So what exactly did he learn from it?

“A lot. That we’ve got resilience, guts, character. We wanted the test, we wanted the different type of Test match that was a proper old-fashioned slinging match. We wanted to see where we are at in that regard. I thought the character of the side was immense for all sorts of reasons.

“You start coming into camp and a lot of them being underdone as far as minutes are concerned and this being our first game of the season – it’s some of the lads’ first game of the season and others haven’t played for three or four weeks. They come into camp every single time and get to work and they certainly fill me with confidence every time.”

Farrell could share his happiness in the opportunities they took while rueing the fact that they didn’t manage to give themselves a few more in what he described as a “brutal” Test match. In the physical sense, rather than the Irish, that is.

So he wasn’t about to jump on any World Cup bandwagons.

“We're miles off it, there are so many things, different permutations that can happen along the way. I've no doubt that South Africa are going to get better leading into the World Cup, they're pretty good at getting their timing right.

“It's a good start to our season, that's about it. It's nice to play them after five years, to see our hand, and how we handle the different types of pressure they throw at us. That's great, it's the start of our season and we move on to next week.”

Fiji are next up in seven days’ time and changes that were always likely to be wholesale regardless of what happened here may be shaped further by the early departures of three of Farrell’s starters in the first of these November internationals.

The word on Stuart McCloskey, who was having a superb game on a rare start at centre, is that the arm problem he incurred when falling awkwardly to the floor is not as serious as first thought. Good for him, 26 minutes was small reward here.

Tadhg Furlong jarred his ankle which, Farrell suggested, isn’t too serious, while Conor Murray felt his groin give in as he made a break into the Bok 22 shortly before half-time. Again, not the way he wanted his 100th cap to end.