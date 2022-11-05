Ireland hold on for statement win over South Africa

IRELAND 19 SOUTH AFRICA 16

Ireland retained their world number one status with another significant victory to kick off the Autumn Nations Series by downing World Cup holders South Africa in Dublin on Saturday.

Less than a year before the two heavyweights will meet in Paris in the 2023 World Cup pool match, Ireland struck a big psychological blow at a sold-out Aviva Stadium to continue their scintillating form under head coach Andy Farrell having claimed the Six Nations Triple Crown and a series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand already this year.

Two tries just after half-time were the difference for Ireland as man of the match Josh van der Flier scored off a driving maul on 45 minutes and Mack Hansen claimed his second Test try to break the deadlock after a tense, closely-fought opening 40 minutes to open a 16-6 lead.

The Springboks struck back with a try from Franco Mostert on 67 minutes before Ireland captain Johnny Sexton added a 73rd minute penalty to add to the two he scored in the first-half and it was enough to hold off a strong- finish from the world champions who scored again through Kurt-Lee Arendse with three minutes to go.

A sell-out Aviva Stadium crowd had welcomed Conor Murray onto the field as he lead out Ireland to mark his 100th Test cap for his country and the home supporters quickly had something else to cheer as captain Johnny Sexton opened the scoring with a second-minute penalty after Garry Ringrose had reclaimed a Murray box kick and gone into contact with the Springboks straying offside.

Yet it was a far from a fluent Ireland performance in the early stages in their first game since winning a series-clinching third Test over the All Blacks in Wellington four months earlier. Farrell’s side were guilty of conceding numerous knock-ons and potentially costly penalties.

South Africa fly-half Damien Willemse levelled the scoring after Ireland were caught offside in front of the posts and then Mack Hansen had tackled opposing wing Arendse in the air out wide during the advantage to offer Springbok captain Siya Kolisi a choice of penalty in options. He took the one in front and Willemse obliged on eight minutes.

It was a scrappy game played mostly between the 22s but South Africa were put on the back foot when full-back Cheslin Kolbe was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Hansen, lifting the Ireland wing above the horizontal and landing him awkwardly high on his back.

Yet Ireland failed to profit from either the resulting penalty or the sin-bin period and Willemse missed the chance to edge his side in front with a poorly-taken penalty kick on 21 minutes.

It was not until the 35th minute that Sexton put Ireland 6-3 up as South African prop Frans Malherbe was penalised for foul play. Ireland had lost centurion Murray to an apparent thigh injury in the play leading to the penalty, bringing Jamison Gibson-Park into the game for his first minutes of the season.

It was an untimely sad end to Murray’s big day in his first start in a year and for Ireland it was another disruption after losing centre Stuart McCloskey to injury eight minutes earlier in the 27th, the Ulsterman having been handed his chance due to the late withdrawal of Robbie Henshaw. Both had played well to justify their selections but the changes initially put their side on the back foot as debutant Jimmy O’Brien came off the bench to play at outside centre with Ringrose shifting inside to number 12.

Ireland’s narrow lead was short-lived, Kolbe kicking the Springboks level from another offside penalty to end the opening half with the score 6-6. There was further concern as Tadhg Furlong ended the opening 40 minutes receiving extensive treatment on his left ankle and the tighthead prop did not reappear for the second half, replaced by Finlay Bealham.

Yet it was Ireland who took the initiative in impressive fashion with two tries in a five-minute spell soon after the restart, Josh van der Flier grounding a lineout maul from five metres out after Sexton had kicked a penalty to the corner for the first try of the match on 45 minutes.

FIRST TRY: Josh van der Flier of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first try during the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Though the captain missed the near-touchline conversion, Ireland stretched their lead quickly afterwards. No.8 Caelan Doris did well to initially keep the ball alive on the right wing to allow Gibson-Park to break left, the ball moving through the hands of Tadhg Beirne and O’Brien with the Springboks defence stretched and the replacement’s well judged pass out to the wing found the unmarked Hansen who had a free run in to take the score to 16-6 on 50 minutes.

Sexton again missed the difficult conversion from out wide as South Africa boss Jacques Nienaber went to his famed Bomb Squad of replacement forwards but having initially eked a scrum penalty, the refreshed Springbok pack suffered a double psychological blow as first Ireland worked a scrum having defended a driving maul and then the new front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch were penalised at the set-piece.

It brought a series of huge roars from the home crowd which also delighted in another defensive set that produced a knock on in the South African backline as they threatened in the right corner on 63 minutes.

The Springboks continued to push and got their reward three minutes later when replacement Franco Mostert extended a long right arm to ground his side’s first try to close the gap to 16-11, though Kolbe’s conversion attempt struck a post.

Sexton gave his side some valuable breathing space once more with a penalty seven minutes from time after Koch and Nche were caught offside and the three points were needed as Arednse, replaced on 53 minutes but returning 11 minutes later for left wing Makazole Mapimpi, gave the Springboks a lifeline with a try on 77 minutes.

Kolbe missed his conversion to leave his side three points adrift with time running out, as Ireland successfully ran down the clock to claim another statement victory on their march to the 2023 World Cup.

IRELAND: H Keenan; R Baloucoune, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (J O’Brien, 27), M Hansen; J Sexton – captain (J Carbery, 77), C Murray (J Gibson Park, 35); A Porter (C Healy, 68), D Sheehan (R Herring, 63), T Furlong (F Bealham, h-t); T Beirne (K Treadwell, 64), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan, 68), J van der Flier, C Doris.

SOUTH AFRICA: C Kolbe; K-L Arendse (W le Roux, 53), J Kriel, D de Allende, M Mapimpi (Arendse, 64); D Willemse, J Hendrikse (F de Klerk, 50); S Kitshoff (O Nche, 57), M Marx (B Mbonambi, 57), F Malherbe (V Koch, 45); E Etzebeth, L de Jager (F Mostert, 35); S Kolisi – captain, P-S du Toit (K Smith, 63), J Wiese (D Fourie, 50).

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia).