La Rochelle back to winning ways against Brive

After two defeats in as many matches, Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle returned to winning ways in their last Top 14 match before the international break - but they had to fight all the way for the points against bottom-of-the-table Brive.

The win moved La Rochelle to provisional second in the table, level with Stade Francais and Racing 92, and nine points behind leaders Toulouse.

Former Connacht centre Sammy Arnold fired Brive into an early lead in front of their home fans with an intercept try.

But Antoine Hastoy’s accuracy off the tee and an archetypal prop’s try from replacement tighthead Leo Aouf after 63 minutes gave the visitors a crucial lead that they held on to, despite Joris Jurand’s 73rd-minute converted try, which took the scores to 17-19.

The hosts’ fullback Thomas Laranjeira had a late chance to win the game, but fired a kickable penalty wide of the posts. A losing bonus point means that Brive are now just one point behind Perpignan and Pau.

Earlier, Toulouse, handicapped by injuries and 14 call-ups to the November internationals, came from behind to draw 16-16 against Stade Francais in the first ‘Clasico’ of the Top 14 season at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Academy player Paul Costes’ first Top 14 try in the 79th minute of what was - despite a match-disrupting environmental protest midway through the opening period - a fairly uneventful game levelled the scores. But Edgar Retiere fired what would have been a difficult winning conversion from out wide onto the upright.

Promoted ProD2 champions Bayonne climbed, provisionally, into the top six in the table as they finished a thoroughly impressive first 10-match block of games with a 25-20 win at Clermont, to add to their five wins at home this season.

Finn Russell again played as if he had a point to prove to a certain Scottish head coach, kicking points and scoring a try as Racing 92 pulled away from a determined yet outgunned Perpignan to win 44-20 at La Defense Arena.

Lyon were 10-0 up at home early on against Castres, and then 16-20 behind midway through the second half, before finally winning 26-20.

On Sunday, 12th-placed Pau look to double-up on last week’s shock victory at La Rochelle with a win at home over a Bordeaux just two places higher than them in the table. Later, with the regular Top 14 schedule altered to accommodate France’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Australia, Toulon host defending champions Montpellier at Stade Mayol.