Ireland hopefuls outclassed by sublime All Black second string

Ireland ‘A’ 19 All Blacks XV 47

New Zealand coach Leon MacDonald chuckled when it was put to him on Thursday that this game should act as a sort of unofficial series decider after an Irish second-string had won one and lost another against the Maoris during the summer. He must have been positively beaming after this.

Both MacDonald and Andy Farrell had extolled the virtues of this unique encounter, the pair of them highlighting its value as a means of exposing a collection of up-and-comers to the demands of a higher level while rehabilitating others looking to move back up the chains, all the while with the World Cup and beyond in mind.

The majority of those to put a hand up were men in black.

Damian McKenzie showed why he already has 40 Test caps with a magician’s spell of a game at out-half. Third choice for his country? Such excess. Ciaran Frawley, his opposite number, had more of a mixed bag and had to come off shortly after half-time.

Shaun Stevenson was another standout, the Kiwi wing claiming a couple of tries and burning some devastating paths along the same touchline as Jacob Stockdale who had a much quieter evening on his return from injury.

Irish highlights had to be graded in terms of bravery and application. Jeremy Loughman was among the more obvious, Gavin Thornbury tackled his heart out, Cian Prendergast tried too, but the pack was dominated.

Jamie Osborne did some good but some bad, Shane Daly showed some buzz off the bench. It was all very fleeting. Snatched moments of promise diluted by imperfections and a collective trauma. How many really made a solid case for Fiji next week?

Opportunity is also a fleeting thing.

Joe McCarthy lasted just eight minutes before being forced off, James Hume took a pummelling, although Frawley’s premature loss did, if nothing else, allow Jack Crowley another short audition at No.10.

If this wasn’t quite the real thing in terms of Test rugby then it did at least contain the usual fripperies associated with the international game with the kick-off preceded by anthems – all three of them – and a haka led by Kiwi captain TJ Perenara.

The suspicion had always held that this All Black XV would prove a much tougher nut to crack than that Maori team from a few months back. That it would put the Emerging Ireland opposition in the shade was taken for granted.

New Zealand confirmed all that and more, not least with an opening half of rugby which suggested that the gap in the tier of players just below the very top grade in the two countries might be closer to a chasm.

Two tries from Stevenson and one from hooker Brodie McAlister put the tourists 19-0 in front and it would have been even worse by the half-hour had Luke Jacobson not earned himself a yellow card and caused a score from Ruben Love to be scratched.

Name a department and they dominated. Ireland had no ball and found themselves pinned into their half against a New Zealand side that brought manic linespeed in defence and inventiveness, speed and execution in attack.

Some of Ireland’s problems were self-inflicted.

Their kicking was loose, they lost three lineouts in the first-half, and found themselves tackled behind the gain line and beaten at the breakdown time and again by an opponent that was willing to concede nine penalties in the first 40 minutes.

Jacobson’s sinbinning aside, there were a handful of tackles put in by the visitors that raised hackles from the half-full RDS. This wasn’t the fire and brimstone the All Blacks brought to Dublin after defeat in Chicago but their intent was impressive.

A Frawley dive between the sticks finally got Ireland on the scoreboard before the break but four more tries from Love, Braydon Ennor, AJ Lam and McKenzie brought their tally to seven with Marty Moore and Max Deegan responding.

Schooled was one word Farrell used after it. That’s about right.

Ireland ‘A’: M Lowry (Ulster); C Nash (Munster), J Osborne (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), J Stockdale (Ulster); Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); J Loughman (Munster), D Heffernan (Connacht), T O’Toole (Ulster); J McCarthy (Leinster), Gavin Thornbury (Connacht); C Prendergast (Connacht), N Timoney (Ulster), G Coombes (Munster Munster).

Replacements: R Molony (Leinster) for McCarthy (8); S Daly for Lowry (29-HT and 57); J Crowley (Munster) for Frawley (47); D Barron (Munster) for Heffernan, D Kilcoyne (Munster) for Loughman and M Moore (Ulster) for O’Toole (all 52); M Deegan (Leinster) for Coombes (56); C Blade for Casey (69).

All Blacks XV: R Love (Hurricanes); S Stevenson (Chiefs), B Ennor (Crusaders), R Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues), AJ Lam (Blues); D McKenzie (Chiefs), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes); A Ross (Chiefs), B McAlister (Crusaders), T Mafileo (Hurricanes); J Dickson (Highlanders), P Tuipolotu (Blues); D Gardiner (Crusaders), L Jacobsen (Chiefs), M Mikaele-Tu’u (Highlanders).

Replacements: T Williams (Crusaders) for Mafileo (52); Z Gallagher (Crusaders) for Dickson (54); F Brewis (Crusaders) for Ross and A Nankivell (Chiefs) for Tuivasa-Sheck (both 65); J Ioane (Chiefs) for Love and C Roigard (Hurricanes) for Perenara (both 66); C Lio-Willie (Crusaders) for Mikaele-Tu’u and T Thompson (Chiefs) for McAlister (68).

Referee: M Carley (England).