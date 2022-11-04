Worth another look: Ireland A trio give Farrell something to think about 

Ciaran Frawley

The Leinster playmaker had a lot of lost time to make up having missed the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in early October and things did not initially go to plan as the All Blacks XV dominated proceedings, Frawley not helping when missing touch from a rare opportunity to break out Ireland’s half from a penalty.

Yet as Ireland began to fight back from 19-0 down, it was the fly-half who sparked the revival with a try just before half-time, finishing a well-fashioned attack that saw the ball pass slickly through forwards hands with Frawley on hand to finish under the posts.

Not shy of doing a lot of defensive work, Frawley’s efforts caught up with him early in the second half but has certainly put his hand up for a Test debut against Fiji next Saturday with Joey Carbery the favourite to start at number 10 if he comes through this evening’s showdown with South Africa.

James Hume

The centre was an early casualty on the summer tour to New Zealand, injured in the second half of the opening game against the Maori All Blacks with a groin problem that forced him onto a plane home before the first Test.

More regularly deployed at outside centre for Ulster, Hume looked assured at inside centre, working well with Frawley in midfield and showcasing good hands in the attacking line while his appetite for defensive work alongside his fly-half stood up in often trying circumstance as the New Zealanders ran riot at times.

Like the fly-half, Hume ran himself into the ground at the RDS and was replaced on 57 minutes but the centre did his reputation no harm at all with Andy Farrell’s midfield options narrowing following Bundee Aki’s suspension and Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury.

Jack Crowley

Replacing Frawley on 47 minutes, the Munster fly-half came into a losing situation with Ireland A trailing 26-7 and spent plenty of time defending inside his own half.

In a second half in which Ireland found it difficult to gain a foothold, let alone find any fluency in possession, it was Crowley’s half-break on 55 minutes that led to Ireland’s second try of the game. It lead to a penalty which he kicked to the corner and from the resulting lineout maul, Marty Moore scored for one of the few highlights from a home perspective on a night that belonged to the New Zealanders.

Shipped a heavy hit late on in a clash of heads after he’d moved the ball on.