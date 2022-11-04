House of pain: Erasmus and Nienaber return to the scene of their decisive moment

THE last time Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber sat in the Aviva to watch the Springboks play, it was as interested spectators in 2017.

What they saw both horrified and galvanised them. Ireland, probably at the peak of the Joe Schmidt era, dismantled the disorganised and flailing Boks 38-3. It was the match that sealed Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s fate.

He was already on borrowed time after a 57-0 drubbing by the All Blacks earlier in the season, which came after losing 57-15 to the All Blacks in Durban in 2016 and a first-ever loss to Italy in Florence at the end of the year.

Erasmus was already in tentative talks with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to return as director of rugby. He had not yet made a final decision to leave Munster and return home. The pull was strong, but he also had deep affection for Munster, especially as the community had embraced both himself and Nienaber following Axel Foley’s tragic death, which forced Erasmus to step up.

He suddenly had to be the face of the club and be front and centre in the media, something the earlier version of Erasmus despised. Ironically, it was Munster that prepared him best for a return home, and it was the shambolic Boks that clarified his thinking.

He and Nienaber knew, as they were leaving the Aviva that evening, they were returning to South Africa to begin a project to save the Boks.

To say they have achieved that objective, is like saying Malcolm Marx is a decent player. They have done it and more.

Rugby World Cup 2019 winners, Rugby Championship 2019 winners, Series winners over the 2021 British & Irish Lions, undefeated in New Zealand, a record win over the All Blacks in 2022 and a highly transformed team are some of their achievements as a coaching duo.

And make no mistake, they come as a duo. Erasmus carries the title director of rugby and Nienaber the name coach. But their roles have not changed much since 2019 when Erasmus was the de facto coach and Nienaber the defensive coach.

Certainly, Nienaber is more hands-on now, and he’s more engaged with the minutiae of head coach duties. He has far more media duties than ever, but the roles and responsibilities are basically the same. Planning from a tactical, physical, operational and logistical perspective has not changed much over four years.

Erasmus, Nienaber, Charles Wessels, Felix Jones, Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick and Daan Human are a well-drilled unit. Erasmus is very much the boss, but not a dictator. The Boks are a machine in good working order from top to bottom, but they are not perfect. Far from it.

Their ability to follow one excellent performance with a poor one, has been a problem since winning the World Cup. This season they smashed the All Blacks 26-10 in Nelspruit. It’s no exaggeration to say that the score flattered New Zealand, only to follow it by losing 35-23 to the same opponents at Ellis Park a week later.

The All Blacks were much better in the second encounter and the Boks much worse. Nienaber and Erasmus made the mistake of not starting Marx again, after a colossal match in Nelspruit.

With Bongi Mbonambi injured the Bok coaching staff showed a chink of fallibility in terms of selection.

Moving Marx to the bench and starting with the inexperienced Joseph Dweba while also relegating No 8 Jasper Wiese to the wood to give a rusty Duane Vermeulen game time after a two-month injury layoff, were errors.

The Boks made a poor start and both Dweba and Vermeulen were substituted before halftime, but the damage was done as the All Blacks ran into a 15-0 lead.

The Boks also lost to the Wallabies in Adelaide, but they did win two out of three games on the road in the Rugby Championship, which is a more than acceptable return.

The Adelaide setback was not as decisive as losing at home to the All Blacks in terms of losing out on winning the title by a point.

By the time the Boks arrived in Durban, needing to beat Argentina by a 39-point difference, with a try-scoring bonus point, to become Rugby Championship winners, it had become unlikely that they would pip the All Blacks for the title. And they didn’t.

The 2022 Boks have won six out of nine Tests, which is a return in line with their historic winning percentage. One defeat was when they experimented with a callow team in the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein, awarding six new caps. In that context a 13-12 loss was not a calamity.

But it was another moment when perhaps the coaches didn’t read the room as well as they might. Fans were angry that the Boks gave Wales such a good chance to claim a first victory on South Africa soil, and then duly took it. There was anger that the Bok jersey was being devalued.

The tinkering continued at Ellis Park and in Adelaide against the All Blacks and Wallabies, the other two matches the Boks lost, but since then the team has had a settled look.

Barring injuries to Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard, the Boks have now settled on their best personnel. It appears that the fringe players will have a chance against Italy on this tour, otherwise selections are settled.

Damian Willemse is auditioning for the flyhalf berth, perhaps for RWC 2023 and beyond while Cheslin Kolbe’s selection at fullback sends two messages. One, it’s that he is a real option at No 15 as Willie le Roux ages and Willemse, who started the season so well at fullback cements the flyhalf berth. And secondly, that Kurt-Lee Arendse is so highly rated that even the brilliant Kolbe could not simply walk back into the team after an injury lay-off.

Dublin and Andy Farrell’s Ireland will be a huge Test for the Boks on Saturday under Nienaber and Erasmus. This was a day they circled in the calendar as soon as the fixtures were released.

The Aviva was a place of pain for Erasmus and Nienaber in 2017. The intention, when they leave this time, is for it to be a place of joy.

Craig Ray is Sports Editor of the Daily Maverick in Cape Town