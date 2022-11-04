Donal Lenihan: Ireland must not be dragged into a brawl with Boks

1. Managing expectations

AS the number one ranked side in the game at present, the genie is out of the bottle as far as the status of Andy Farrell's Irish team is concerned. On so many occasions in the past in this November international window, Ireland were the hunters, chasing the opportunity to pinch a famous scalp against a top-ranked southern hemisphere side, running out of fuel after a demanding season.

Incredibly, world champions South Africa arrive in Dublin today as the hunters, keen to lay down a marker against opponents they will next meet at the pool stage of next year's World Cup and currently performing at the top of their game.

The fact that nine of Saturday's Springbok squad currently ply their trade in Japan, where the level of competition isn’t overly intense, with another 11 back home performing in the same URC competition as their Irish opponents, means they are a lot fresher than many of their predecessors at the end of a demanding season compromised by competing in 11 different time zones in Super Rugby.

With both South Africa and Ireland favoured to advance from Pool B at the World Cup next year, the outcome of their pool clash could well prove irrelevant given that the reward is, barring some major shocks, a quarter-final clash against France or New Zealand. On current form you would probably pick the All Blacks, which is saying something. As we well know, a lot can change in a year.

All that will have to wait, however. Ireland may well occupy top spot in the game's complicated ranking system at the moment but it doesn’t camouflage the fact that when we’ve stuttered in recent times, be it Leinster in Europe or Ireland at Six Nations level, it has been at the hands of opponents who bring a massive confrontational element to the set piece and breakdown battles.

With such a strong Leinster influence to this Irish squad, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber will be poring over the data associated with Leinster’s failure to deal with the highly physical threat imposed on six of today’s starting pack, albeit in blue, by Saracens, La Rochelle and the Blue Bulls in recent seasons.

2. Defusing the Boks' bomb squad.

ANY analysis of how one goes about defeating South Africa begins and ends with the question of how you deal with their power and physicality up front. It is the foundation of every aspect of their game.

For evidence of that, look no further than the 6/2 split of forwards and backs that Erasmus used to crush teams in the final quarter of games at the 2019 World Cup. Back then, nobody found a way to defuse the bomb squad, as those finishing forwards famously described themselves.

Against the Springboks, every single scrum is confrontational. A high percentage of their line outs transition into a battle to repel their explosive maul. Their ball carriers are all adept at chasing those valuable yards after contact which puts your defensive line on the back foot straight away.

On the other side of the ball, their defensive line speed and aggressive blitz offer little or no time in possession with space at a premium. Every breakdown will be contested with an unrelenting hunt to slow Ireland’s renowned ability to recycle possession in under three seconds which offers Johnny Sexton the platform to launch Ireland’s multi-phase attack through the hands or manipulate the back field with the accuracy of his kicking game.

If Paul O'Connell was in any doubt as to the challenge facing his forwards, the fact that Erasmus has opted to start with seven forwards who featured in the 2019 World Cup final against England, with another three who featured starting on the bench, the Munster man will appreciate better than most what’s coming down the line.

Having once learned the Afrikaans numbers to decipher the Springbok calls, O'Connell will have to devise a system to cope with the lineout threats posed by three towering figures in Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jäger and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the air while also engineering to limit the effectiveness of their maul on the ground.

The scrum offers another point of confrontation. Right now Farrell is short on back up to his world class starting props, Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong. To win today Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Finley Bealham will have to withstand the impact that the reserve Springbok front row of the aptly named Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch will bring to the party from the 50th minute onwards.

Ireland have resisted the temptation to match the Springbok bench with a 6/2 split which suggests they will be looking to win this contest through the excellence of their attack. Holding Jamison Gibson-Park in reserve, with Conor Murray deservedly being honoured with a starting role for his landmark 100th Irish cap, suggests Ireland will look to lift the tempo even further in the final quarter. The key is in making sure they are still in the contest entering the final quarter which, I’m confident, Ireland will be.

HOME COMFORT: Jonathan Sexton gets in some kicking practice on Friday. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

3. Impose attacking momentum.

THE big challenge for teams like Ireland, especially against the collective beasts that make up the Springbok front five, is finding a way to play high-octane rugby, with increased ball in play time, to take the opposition out of their comfort zone.

As if things weren’t bad enough with an ever-increasing amount of interruptions to cater for the endless dialogue that takes place between the referee and TMO, World Rugby has now introduced water breaks, even in the depths of November. Four sanctioned stoppages, two per half, are godsends for the likes of Frans Malherbe, Steven Kitshoff, Loud de Jäger and Eben Etzebeth, offering them ample time to replenish those gigantic lungs with oxygen.

The fact that the makeup of the bench means their entire front five is only required to play for a maximum of 60 minutes in the first place makes it even more difficult for attack-minded teams like Ireland to wear out their opponents, with a view to exploiting the space that might otherwise appear in the final quarter against tiring opposition.

Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt must therefore devise a different approach to break down the well-oiled Springbok defensive line. The only way to facilitate this is by taking control of the breakdown with a clinical accuracy entering contact that enables the ball to be recycled at lightening speed.

With injuries to their World Cup-winning out half Handre Pollard and outside centre Lukhanyo Am, the in-form 10-12-13 Leinster axis of Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose was set to offer Ireland a distinct advantage in attack when it comes to maximising the return Ireland hope to get from controlling the breakdown.

With Henshaw having to withdraw having been named in the starting team, Ulster’s in-form Stuart McCluskey is being offered another opportunity to showcase his provincial form at the next level. This is a massive moment in his stuttering internationals career as he now benefits from Bundee Aki’s suspension.

Not unlike Ireland, the Springboks have struggled to unearth quality back up for Pollard, who had retained his Springbok starting slot, when available, despite falling behind the young Italian No 10 Paolo Garbisi on Montpellier’s triumphant French Top 14 campaign last season. Even against the Lions last year, Erasmus had to call on the veteran Morne Steyn to close out the series.

Today’s selection, Damian Williemse, is a brilliant rugby player, equally adept at full back and in midfield for URC champion Stormers but has had precious little exposure in the key out half role, even at club level. Outside him Jesse Kriel is a decent and experienced performer but possesses nothing like the attacking prowess of Am, who has developed into one of the best international No 13’s in the game.

Aligned with Ireland’s attacking shape will be a recognition of how important a potent kicking game remains. After all Cheslin Kolbe, brilliant player and all that he undoubtedly is, has never started a test at full back before today while the similarly gifted and equally diminutive Kurt-Lee Arendse is still to prove his defensive capabilities under an aerial bombardment.

No better man that Sexton to find out one way or the other.

For Ireland to succeed, they need parity at the set piece and a dominant presence at the breakdown in order to exploit their superiority in midfield. Mindful of that and the humiliation that ten of Saturday's matchday squad endured in that embarrassing 38-3 defeat here on their last visit five years ago, the South Africans will fight tooth and nail to turn this contest into a dockyard brawl.

To win, Ireland cannot afford to allow that happen.