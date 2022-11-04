'We’re very confident about Stuart' - O'Connell backs McCloskey to deliver 

Paul O’Connell has backed Stuart McCloskey as a great replacement for the injured Robbie Henshaw after Ireland were forced to make a late change in midfield for Saturday’s Test against world champions South Africa.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted not to risk Henshaw after the British & Irish Lion centre experienced an issue with his hamstring in training on Thursday, handing McCloskey an opportunity at number 12 alongside Garry Ringrose.

It is only the Ulster centre’s seventh Test cap and a first since the summer of 2021 when Henshaw and Bundee Aki were on Lions duty in South Africa and he started against both Japan and the USA at Aviva Stadium.

McCloskey has never been far from selection but has found it difficult to force his way into Ireland’s matchday squads though he was called up as a replacement for Ulster team-mate James Hume on last summer’s tour of New Zealand and played the second tour match against the Maori All Blacks in Wellington.

McCloskey’s place on the bench has now gone to the uncapped Leinster back-three player Jimmy O’Brien, whose place in the Ireland A starting line-up has now gone to Calvin Nash, whose Munster team-mate Shane Daly moves onto Friday’s night’s bench to face the All Blacks XV at the RDS.

O’Connell has no doubts McCloskey can meet the challenge of facing the Springboks on Saturday.

“We’re very confident about Stuart, but I think Andy (Farrell) is obviously disappointed, and we’re all disappointed on Robbie, he’s a world class player, playing very well, but I think Stuart has had some tough days where he’s been up here training and a coach has had to a conversation with him before the team is announced on Wednesday, and that’s happened an awful lot.

“He’s always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better and better as a player, never been disheartened. So it’s brilliant for us.

“The whole Emerging Ireland tour, trying to get the game against New Zealand A, it’s all about getting competition for places. It’s all about getting people into the room so that all the players know who the competition is, all the players know they have a shot of getting picked and making it to the World Cup.

“So for Stuart to come in and play, it just broadens the group again for us and we’d be really confident in his ability and his smarts, the experience he has in that position, it’s a great replacement for us.” The selection re-jig now means two Ulster backs have been given opportunities to fill the breaches left by injuries, with Rob Baloucoune set to earn his third cap on the wing on Saturday with James Lowe ruled out and Keith Earls and Andrew Conway also sidelined.

“I don’t think it’s about bringing people in,” O’Connell said. “We’re trying to win the game, we’re trying to get what we believe is our best team out on the field.

“And there is a lot of feel to defending. Every team has a system, but you have to have feel within that system and the more you play together, the more you work together, the more you know one another, the easier that feel is.

“I suppose Robbie and Garry have played together a lot more, but Stu has the experience, he has the smarts to be able to come in and do a good job there.

“It’s a real big strength of Robert Baloucoune’s, I wouldn’t be an expert in the backfield or winger decision-making, but from what I’ve seen and what you hear the coaches speak about, that decision-making at the end of the line is a real big strength of Robert’s.

“Like a few of other wingers then, he has the speed to fix things when things go wrong, so they are two really good players and it’s brilliant to have them in the team.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); R Baloucoune (Ulster), G Ringrose (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), M Hansen (Connacht); J Sexton (Leinster) – captain, C Murray (Munster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), J Gibson Park (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster).