McCloskey replaces injured Henshaw for Springboks clash 

BIG MISS: Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 12:05
Cian Locke

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been into forced a late change for the clash with the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening. 

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out with an injury, with Stuart McCloskey being promoted from the bench to take his spot at inside centre for the fixture against the World Cup winners.

McCloskey's last played for Ireland against the Maori All Blacks during the summer. 

Jimmy O'Brien, who was due to start on the wing for the Ireland 'A' side against an All Black 'XV' on Friday evening, has been drafted in to fill out the bench on Saturday. 

The knock-on effect of this has seen Calvin Nash take O'Brien's place on the 'A' side, with fellow Munster wing Shane Daly replacing Nash on the bench for the RDS clash.

