Porter ready to back himself in the face of Springbok might

Andrew Porter would love to tip along to the RDS this evening. The Leinster loosehead knows the place like a London cabbie knows his city’s streets and he has spent most of the week training with the Ireland ‘A’ players who face the Kiwis in Ballsbridge on Friday night.

Experience tells him that it just wouldn’t be a good idea.

There was a time when he would burn through his entire stock of nervous energy long before kick-off. Not anymore. If he was at home right now he might clean the house from top to bottom or find an hour or two for some study. That’s about the height of it these days.

Seeing how others managed it was his wake-up call.

“I remember sitting down with Churchy (Cian Healy) one day. He doesn’t even listen to music. I would struggle to go to a game without my headphones because I need something in my ear. He is the calmest ever before a game so I took a lot from him and not over-exerting yourself before you have to.”

He’ll need his rest, and the little snippets of mindfulness and visualisation that form his pre-match routine, ahead of a game that will challenge him, the Ireland front row and the team’s pack in general, like few others in world rugby.

It’s not just that the Boks are big and physical and relentless. It’s the fact that once Steven Kitschoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe leave the field they will be replaced by Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche and Vincent Koch. It’s like seeing off Mike Tyson and seeing Tyson Fury climb into the ring in his place.

South Africa’s use of their grunts with the 6-2 split on the bench between forwards and backs, the ‘Bomb Squad’ moniker that they carry with such pride, and the willingness to replace starting forwards even before half-time makes for a unique challenge so it’s no wonder that Porter speaks of it with some relish.

“You try to take it as any other game. I know it’s not just any other game because you are facing the world champions but you have to simplify things a small bit and not overthink things. Just back yourself really.”

The Boks wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they didn’t sniff an opportunity here. France showed how Ireland can be discommoded with their aggressive power game in Paris last spring and England gave the visitors plenty of problems in that department in a Twickenham game which Ireland won.

The other concern for the hosts is that the replacement trio of Rob Herring, Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham don’t offer the same oomph off the bench. The extended shifts that Porter and Tadhg Furlong tend to put in are symptomatic of that.

“I wouldn't believe that for a second now,” said Porter. “We have got an incredibly talented squad from one to 23. It's incredible to see lads take bounds in their careers, especially with new lads coming through now in our squad.”