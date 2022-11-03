Wales boss Pivac backs debutant Dyer to take it to All Blacks

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has backed Rio Dyer to relish the prospect of a Test match debut against New Zealand in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old Dragons wing starts Wales' Autumn Nations Series opener after an impressive United Rugby Championship campaign.

And he could not have wished for a bigger stage, with Wales seeking a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953.

"He is a young man that is in form," Pivac said. "He has been playing and training well, so we think it is a great opportunity for him.

"Those are the ones (conversations) you love having as a coach. It is when you're telling someone they are not involved that you don't enjoy them.

"The senior players are getting around him and supporting him. He is genuinely excited. He's a confident young man.

"I don't think the occasion will get to him. He is looking forward to testing himself against some of the best players in the world.

"At the moment, he is showing all the qualities to be a very, very good rugby player. He has come in and it's like he has been here a long, long time.

"He gets about his work really nicely like a good professional. We've been very pleased to see that growth in a short space of time."

Dyer wears the number 11 shirt that Josh Adams would normally fill, but he is continuing his recovery from a hand injury.

Pivac added: "In terms of Josh, it is probably another week or two. We would like to think Josh will be ready next week. We will take that one as it comes."

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return at the Principality Stadium after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

The Scarlets full-back suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales' victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured fly-half Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the back-row, with Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Elsewhere Gregor Townsend has challenged both Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings to prove they can be Scotland's first-choice number 10 for 2023.

The pair are vying for the fly-half berth after the contentious decision to leave previous incumbent Finn Russell out of the squad for the Autumn Series.

Edinburgh man Kinghorn played at 10 in the summer tour of South America and in last weekend's narrow defeat by Australia, when he scored a magnificent solo try and missed a last-gasp penalty that would have won the match.

Gloucester playmaker Hastings has been given the nod for this Saturday's Test at home to Fiji, with Kinghorn on the bench in one of six changes to the XV that started against the Wallabies.

Townsend admits these matches are a chance for both players to "stake a claim" for the role ahead of next year's Six Nations and World Cup.

"Blair's played for us in that position in the last five games but this is a chance for Adam to show how well he can fit in at Test level again," said the head coach.

"We are obviously massive believers in Blair. Adam played for us a couple of seasons ago and he's got back to that form this season, and even beyond that form - his game management has been excellent this year."

Townsend - who appears of no mind to give Russell a recall - admits Hastings and Kinghorn bring different qualities to the team.

"Adam is a game manager and also has the ability to run," he said. "I'd say Blair is a runner-passer and is learning more on the game-management side. Adam is playing regularly and playing very well for a team that's going really great in the English Premiership.

"The way his team have played this year aligns a lot in attack with what we want to do with our team. Blair's doing that with Edinburgh too. That could be tactical things, how they use the forwards, how they use the width of the field.

"For both of them it is very easy for them to get into our game plan and Adam has shown he's earned this opportunity. Blair off the bench is also a positive thing - his running game, his pace, his passing, whether that's at 10 or in a different position, can really cause damage in the last 20 minutes."

Stuart Hogg will start his first Scotland match since losing the captaincy to Jamie Ritchie, while Cam Redpath, Chris Harris, George Turner and Richie Gray are the other players in this weekend's XV that did not feature from the start against Australia last weekend.

