A century later, Murray comes full circle and again fights to prove his worth 

It may be a 100th Ireland cap for Conor Murray on Saturday evening but aside from the pride and emotion that comes with reaching that milestone, the scrum-half will view his start against South Africa as another opportunity to reclaim the number nine jersey on a more permanent basis.

That is the challenge Andy Farrell has set the 33-year-old having handed him a first start for the national team in almost a year. More than 11 years on from his Ireland debut in a World Cup warm-up match against France in Bordeaux, Murray is once again fighting for the starting spot. Back then, on an August afternoon at Stade Chaban-Delmas, the 22-year-old Munster rookie was a distinct fourth place in the scrum-half pecking order behind that day’s starter Eoin Reddan, Grand Slam winner Tomas O’Leary and Isaac Boss.

A couple of weeks later he was perhaps the most surprising selection in Declan Kidney’s 2011 squad, at Munster team-mate O’Leary’s expense. He would finish the tournament as the undisputed first choice, a position he held unchallenged for a decade.

That was until Jamison Gibson-Park entered the stage, a New Zealander newly qualified for Ireland on residency after three seasons with Leinster but a player in whom head coach Farrell clearly saw as the right man to carry his developing gameplan to the next level in terms of tempo and creativity.

Since his debut off the bench against Italy in October 2020, Gibson-Park has started 16 of his 20 appearances, Murray just seven times. When the Limerick man leads Ireland out on Saturday at Aviva Stadium to become only his country’s eighth player to reach a century of Tests, it will be his first start since last November 21, when his rival was ruled out due to a thigh injury.

A year on and Gibson-Park will be on the bench as he makes his return from illness and injury for what could be his first game-time of the season. Yet the head coach yesterday insisted there had been no moment where he had declared Murray second-choice and Gibson-Park his anointed successor at number nine, and no conversation in which he had told the Munster man to settle for a bench role.

“We have had a couple of conversations that meant a lot to me and to him,” Farrell said. “And to fast forward to the point where you say in regard to Jamison taking over, that’s never the case with anyone. Just because something happens doesn’t mean something else can’t happen the following week after that.

“It is how you apply yourself and how you take your chance when your change comes. And the conversations that myself and Conor have had….I know his game and what he can do and what he is like right at the top when he is at his best and I’m excited to see that on Saturday.”

Asked how Murray could regain the starting berth beyond this weekend, Farrell replied: “Like everyone else…to take his chance. He is a tough old character, he is steely strong mentally. He cares a lot about his own game and he gets his chance now.

Farrell was full of admiration for Murray reaching his century. He will be joining an elite Irish club led by Brian O’Driscoll on 133 Ireland caps and which also includes Ronan O’Gara, Rory Best, Cian Healy, Johnny Sexton, who will pass Paul O’Connell into fifth place on 109 caps tomorrow, and John Hayes.

“I am in awe of these people. It’s pretty special because we all know that to be able to get to that type of career, what it takes. Whether you are a coach or a player you see all the ups and downs and all the pressures that come in from all sorts of directions and you see everyone wants to move on to what they perceive to be the next best thing.

“Somebody who stands up to be counted time and time again, to get to a point like that, I’m in awe of it because the hardest thing is to stay at the top. Of course there are ups and downs but the biggest compliment I could play Conor – he’s a legend of Irish rugby and his abilities are second to none – is that he is a top, top class bloke.

“I don’t know anyone who has a bad word to say about him. We are all obsessed with rugby but when it comes to how he has managed himself throughout his career- and there are big things still to come – he is classed as a fantastic human being by his peers.”

Half-back partner and now captain Sexton was happy to welcome Murray onto that exclusive list of Irishmen.

“He joins a small group of players and he 100 per cent deserves to be in that small group of players, what he’s achieved in the game, the standards that he’s reached, and he’s been a fantastic team-mate to me, to everyone,” the Ireland fly-half said.

“He’s a very selfless player and will do anything for the team, whatever he’s asked. His quality and class has always been apparent to me and the guys that have played with him. So he’s ticked a lot of boxes and this is another one, fully deserved and I’m looking forward to seeing him get out there and do it, hopefully with him. It would be very special because we’ve played a lot of Tests together and it would be great to be there on his big day.”

Murray’s humility was also referenced by his former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus this week when South Africa’s director of rugby faced the media in Dublin.

“Mur is one of the guys that when I coached at Munster he was already a senior player,” Erasmus said. “For what he’s achieved and how humble he’s stayed. That was the thing when I got here. I thought, ‘I’m going to get this guy, he’s going to talk and be out there all the time’ and he’s this quiet, reserved guy.

“It was such a pleasure, his rugby IP, talking to you but almost you had to ask, it wasn’t always his opinion.

“So to play 100 Test matches, Eben (Etzebeth) has just done it the other day and in any country that’s well done and he’s a nice guy and an awesome bloke and he knows the game so if he gets his run on Saturday, congrats to him.”