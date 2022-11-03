Farrell urges Murray to 'take his chance' against Springboks

The fact is that Jamison Gibson-Park’s injury issues have opened the door for Conor Murray to celebrate his 100th Irish cap with a starting slot against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. And the sense is that normal service will be resumed going forward.

Murray spent close to a decade as Ireland’s undisputed first-choice No.9 but that status was lost this time two years ago when the Leinster man was chosen ahead of him for an Autumn Nations Cup encounter with England at Twickenham.

The older of the two has started just once since, his appearance from the off against Argentina last year standing solitary against another 11 appearances off the bench, but nothing is forever in rugby.

Injuries play their part in that and so it is that Gibson-Park, who hasn’t played yet this season, sits on the bench this week while Murray gets a rare shot at the lead role and Andy Farrell didn’t give the impression that he is just there to keep the jersey warm.

“Take his chance,” said the head coach when asked how Murray might stay in the team long-term. “He is a tough old character, Conor. He is steely strong, mentally, and he cares a lot about his own game. He gets a chance now to show us how he wants to push forward.”

This is a big game for Murray. Gibson-Park’s speed of delivery and inventiveness around the ruck have become central pillars to Ireland’s DNA under Farrell and the perception is that the Limerick man doesn’t bring those same attributes. He is also three years older.

Whatever about the future – and the likes of Craig Casey will demand a say too - there is a pleasing symmetry in the fact that Murray gets to take in the anthems on a day when he becomes just the eighth Irishman to play for his country a hundred times.

Add in his eight caps for the British and Irish Lions and his 167 appearances for Munster and it makes for a career of rare length and breadth, his Irish chapter starting back in August of 2011 with a 20-minute cameo against France before the World Cup.

“I am in awe of these people,” said Farrell. “It’s pretty special because we all know that to be able to get to that type of career, what it takes. Whether you are a coach or a player you see all the ups and downs and all the pressures that come in from all sorts of directions and you see everyone wants to move on to what they perceive to be the next best thing.

“Somebody who stands up to be counted time and time again, to get to a point like that, I’m in awe of it because the hardest thing is to stay at the top. Of course there are ups and downs but the biggest compliment I could play Conor – he’s a legend of Irish rugby and his abilities are second to none – is that he is a top, top class bloke.”

Farrell had similarly high praise for others mentioned at Thursday’s team announcement. Rob Baloucoune has been backed to bring something a “a bit different” to the table and complete faith has been placed in Hugo Keenan to hit the ground running on what will be his first run of the current term.

The decision to go with Keenan at full-back was described as a “calculated” one but there is an understanding on all sides this week that the meat and drink of this meeting between world champions and world number one will be in the trenches.

Farrell hasn’t backed away from that reality.

“It is different, which is a great thing for us, because it is something we need to judge ourselves on, don’t we, the style of play that they play because of what’s down the track.

“They are a world-class side, they one hundred per cent play to their strengths, and that’s what rugby is about as a game, finding out what your strength is and applying it, and they do it better than most.”