Aussie icon Gregan insists 'champion player' Murray still has plenty in the tank

Scrum-half legend George Gregan has backed Conor Murray to continue to perform at the highest level well beyond his 100th cap, whether he is a starter or a closer with Ireland.

Murray, 33, will reach his century of Test appearances for Ireland tomorrow when Andy Farrell's men meet world champions South Africa at Aviva Stadium with the head coach handing the Munster star the starting number nine jersey for the first time in almost a year.

Murray, who made his debut in a World Cup warm-up match against France in August 2011, was the first-choice starter for the best part of a decade and played a further eight Tests for the British and Irish Lions across three tours. However he has had to accept a supporting role behind Jamison Gibson-Park for the past two seasons as Farrell has looked to inject a higher tempo into Ireland’s increasingly ambitious attacking gameplan.

World Cup winner Gregan, 49, played 139 times for Australia, 79 of them alongside Stephen Larkham between 1994 and 2007 and he understands the adjustments Murray has had to make.

“Yeah, hey, it happens. It’s the evolution of time and what the coaches think at the time, what’s best for the squad,” Gregan said as he helped launch technology company Sage’s input into the new smart ball being used in this month’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

“I know what Conor Murray’s like, if he starts, he’ll start a game pretty damn well. He’s a champion player, one of the great scrum-halves ever for Ireland, one of the great scrum-halves in world rugby and his record shows that. But there’s a maturity.

"I don’t like talking about it but there was a point where I didn’t go on a 2006 tour and I think Matt Giteau played nine and they tested that. Then I came off the bench.

“It’s a chance for you actually to pass on your knowledge. When I first started I had some wonderful players like Peter Slattery giving me information and helping me get better even though we were competing. I think that’s a nice part of being in the situation, the position like Conor Murray is in. Because when he gets on there he knows what to do. He knows how to control the tempo of the game, he knows how speed it up, where the space is. He knows how to use his kicking game, how to control the game really, really well.

“I think there’s something nice about having that as a coach too, someone coming in and closing a game out. I know it’s a buzz word, closers, but at the end of my career, which was a long time ago professionally and internationally, yeah, you come on as a closer and it’s nice.

“You come on there and you know what you need to do. You see the game and then you put that in place because there’s just that nice bandwidth of experience and knowing what to do with that time and that’s what he’ll do. So yeah, I’m sure if he gets that tap on the shoulder to start, he’ll start like he always does. He’ll start like the champion player he is.”

Gregan said Murray will know when the time is right to hang up his boots but there was plenty of miles left to travel on the Irishman’s Test journey.

“I think as soon as you stop wanting to prepare but also compete and contribute with the team-mates you’re playing with then that’s a sign – okay, I’m done, I’ve had a good run, it’s time to move on. But whilst you’re still competing, you’ve got something to play for, which I know he does," added Gregan.

“Himself and Johnny Sexton, they’ve got some unfinished business I’m sure they’ll want to be working towards and they’re giving themselves the chance to contribute to the team they’re playing with. Regardless if they’re starting or they’re coming from a bench position or from a finishing position, it doesn’t really matter, you’re contributing to your team and ultimately that’s what matters.

“Sometimes you win Test matches in the last 20 minutes, and you don’t always win a Test match in the first 20 minutes but you can lose it in the last 20 so there’s a big part to play and you’re seeing more and more of that in the modern game.”

Gregan and Larkham played a world-record 78 Tests together as starting half-backs, a record that looks likely to remain intact with Murray and Sexton set to start their 65th game as a partnership tomorrow evening. Yet the former Wallaby greatly admires the Irish combination.

“They’re world class," he said. "Those guys are amazing, they’ve played so much together. Against that All Blacks team they were the guys who could control that match in Chicago and beat the All Blacks.

“I’ve seen them play countlessly in so many big games and they’ve got that awareness and instinct of when to control , when to play off nine, play off 10, who’s going to kick. It’s a like a sixth sense, it’s a beautiful combination and that comes from just trusting each other and working hard for a long period of time with each other. It’s a wonderful combination.

“It’s for others to compare but I know they’re better kickers than myself and Stephen, that’s for sure.”

*Sage is the Official Insights Partner of Six Nations Rugby and will be powering the Smart Ball this Autumn Nations Series. #SageInsights