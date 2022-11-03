Adam Hastings replaces Blair Kinghorn for Scotland’s clash against Fiji

The Edinburgh man, who missed a last-gasp penalty from 40 metres in last weekend’s defeat by Australia, drops to the bench.
Adam Hastings starts at number 10 for Scotland against Fiji at Murrayfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Brown

Blair Kinghorn has been replaced at number 10 by Adam Hastings for Scotland’s Autumn Test against Fiji on Saturday.

The Edinburgh man, who missed a last-gasp penalty from 40 metres in last weekend’s defeat by Australia, drops to the bench, with the Gloucester playmaker taking over at fly-half in one of six changes to the XV that started against the Wallabies.

Stuart Hogg will start his first Scotland match since losing the captaincy to Jamie Ritchie when he returns to the side in place of Ollie Smith at Murrayfield.

The other two alterations in the back division see Cam Redpath and Chris Harris take over from Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett.

In the forwards, George Turner and Richie Gray – handed his first start since 2017 – take the place of injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner.

It was announced on Thursday that Cherry’s place in the squad has been taken by Fraser Brown, although the Glasgow man has not been named in the 23 for the Fiji match.

Ewan Ashman, Jonny Gray, Ben White and Rory Sutherland are among the replacements, alongside Jack Dempsey, who made his debut last weekend.

