Dan McFarland will have the services of two of his Irish internationals until the end of the 2024/25 season.
Ulster tie down Herring and Timoney until 2025

NEW CONTRACT: Ulster's Nick Timoney. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 15:39
Shane Donovan

Ulster have tied down Irish internationals Rob Herring and Nick Timoney.

The duo, who are currently away with the Ireland squad for their November internationals, have penned deals that will keep them at the club until at least the summer of 2025.

Nick Timoney, 27, has gone from strength to strength these past seasons, having broken into Andy Farrell's Ireland setup.

On extending his stay with Ulster, Timoney said: “I'm delighted to be extending my time at Ulster. We've got an incredibly exciting group at the moment, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next couple of years.”

Rob Herring has played for Ulster on more than 200 occasions and the 32-year-old is back on an international stage this weekend following a Test-winning summer tour with Ireland.

Herring said: “I’m delighted to sign on again with Ulster, a province I’m really proud to represent. From players to support staff, the club is full of great people whose standards and ambition to win are very high. That’s something I’m excited to continue to be a part of over the next couple seasons.”

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, shared his delight at the deals.

“Both Nick and Rob exemplify the pace and physicality that we want to see from our forwards. They are first-class operators on the pitch, and demonstrate that week in week out for the club, as well as in an international setting.

“I look forward to both playing a key role in driving forward our ambitions in the seasons ahead, with their influence on our club extending far beyond what happens for eighty minutes on the pitch. It’s going to be an exciting couple of seasons ahead for these two players, and us as a collective.”

