Patrick Tuipulotu: 'Ireland are the benchmark' in world rugby

Patrick Tuipulotu didn’t need to be told how dangerous Ireland could be prior to the summer’s Test series in New Zealand.

The 29-year old had started for the All Blacks that day in Chicago six years ago when a history of lordship and servitude was overthrown with a first ever win for the men in green over rugby’s superpower. Things would never be the same again.

Still, that reminder duly came.

Tuipulotu didn’t play in the first Test when Ian Foster’s side won comfortably on the scoreboard in Eden Park, but he came off the bench second time around when Dunedin was the location for a first ever Irish win on Kiwi soil.

Fast forward over three months and he is in situ in Dublin this week and contemplating his part in what will be an historic day of a different kind as a first ever New Zealand ‘A’ side faces an Irish equivalent at the RDS on Friday evening.

Ireland may not have New Zealand’s strength in depth but the respect for their hosts this week is obvious and, Tuipulotu agrees, all the greater on the back of that 2-1 series win that was the first by a visiting team on his home soil since France in 1994.

“Yeah, I would say so,” he explained on Thursday. “There was a bit of history there that hasn’t happened in New Zealand for a while and even before this year’s Test series we saw that Ireland and the All Blacks had a great rivalry.

“Ireland are a top side and they’re number one at the world at the moment. There’s nothing better than that. Ireland deserved it the way that they play. It’s there in their national team and their club teams and what they bring to world rugby.

“The couple of times I have played against Ireland I have lost a few so that shows the record itself. Ireland are the benchmark at the moment. It’s a pleasure for us to play them and try to get one over them.”

He came to Dublin via Tokyo where he was on duty for the All Blacks’ narrow defeat of Japan. All told, there will be seven players with Test-level experience starting in Ballsbridge and one more to come off the bench.

Former AB Leon MacDonald is their coach for this encounter, and for the game against the Barbarians to come, and he described his squad this week as a combination of babies and babysitters. That sums it up pretty well.

This can’t be the most comfortable of weeks for the likes of Tuipulotu, Damian McKenzie and TJ Perena who, between them, have played 160 times at the very top level with their country and now have to prove themselves all over again.

“I have been around these environments long enough to know that if you are relying solely on that motivation then you are not going to do the job well,” said Tuipulotu whose babysitting role here extends to his status as skipper.

“Process is always the same regardless of whether it is club, Test match level or whatever. I don’t find that a challenge, just another week to play and showcase what I can do.”

There are quite the number of moving parts for the New Zealanders to juggle. Not just those players who joined up late via Japan but the unfamiliarity in terms of individuals and even combinations accustomed to playing together at club level.

Compare that with an Irish selection that boasts a huge chunk of those who featured against the Maoris in two games just a handful of months ago - and to the fact they have been training alongside their senior counterparts since Monday.

The Kiwis’ ‘A’ squad was chosen by Ian Foster and his coaching staff but the team was left to MacDonald. Put it that way and Ireland seem to have a head start when it comes to bringing their unfamiliar collective together.

“It’s a small country, we all know each other,” said Tuipulotu by way of disagreement. “We all watch each other and play against each other. We seem to cross paths one way or another so finding cohesion I don’t think is a problem for us.

“Maybe a few things to iron out the first day (in training) but we have showed this week that we are able to gel together at training. It feels like we’ve been together longer than a few days.”