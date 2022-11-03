Virgin Media secure rights to air Munster vs South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Graham Rowntree's men take on a South African selection at the home of Cork GAA on the 10th of November.
SCENE SET: Pairc Ui Chaoimh. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 13:16
Shane Donovan

Virgin Media will broadcast Munster’s clash with a South Africa Select XV next week.

Next Thursday, November 10, will see the province compete against a South African team managed by Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Munster have not faced a touring team in six years, and they've never faced a touring South African team in the professional era; their most recent encounter was in 1970.

South Africa have won all three of their previous encounters between the teams, making them the only big touring team that the province has yet to defeat.

The clash will see a sell-out crowd attend as tickets were snapped up very quickly by fans looking to get a glimpse of history.

Speaking in September, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Munster Rugby, Dave Kavanagh said: "We were very hopeful and we're very pleased that they [the sales] have gone as well as they have. I must admit I was a small bit taken aback at how quickly they went.

"I think it shows the appeal the game has for, not just Cork people, but across the province."

