I think this team has got a physical edge on them and a tactical edge on them - Erasmus complimentary of Farrell's Ireland

Rassie Erasmus’s respect for Andy Farrell’s Ireland was obvious as he spoke about them in Dublin yesterday but the former Munster boss doubled down on his assertion that they were a “soft” team under previous management.

World champions South Africa face the top-ranked team in Test rugby this Saturday, the first time the Springboks have visited Aviva Stadium since a night to forget in November 2017 when Joe Schmidt’s men hammered them 38-3.

Erasmus was just in the door as South Africa Rugby’s director of rugby back then having jumped ship from Munster after just 18 months in a similar role and it would be another four months until he would replace Allister Coetzee as head coach, taking the side he inherited to a World Cup victory 18 months after that in November 2019.

It was on that remarkable journey to a third world title that Erasmus was recorded issuing a withering assessment of Ireland’s physicality as he delivered a stirring speech to the Springboks ahead of their semi-final against Wales.

"They are not softies, they're not like Ireland,” Erasmus had said, a comment that earned him a degree of notoriety on these shores when Chasing The Sun, the documentary of their remarkable success in Japan was aired.

He handed the coaching reins to his long-time assistant Jacques Nienaber three years ago following the World Cup final victory over England but as director of rugby he remains front and centre in the Springboks camp.

On Saturday, he will be back in the coaches’ box for the first time having completed his World Rugby matchday ban that followed his controversial hour-long rant at Australian referee Nic Berry over his handling of the first-Test loss to the Lions in 2021.

His first visit to Dublin since that 2017 defeat, the chance was not missed to allow Erasmus to put the record straight when he faced the media yesterday - you don’t really think Ireland are soft do you, Rassie? Well, actually, came the reply… “The ‘soft’ thing, I knew that one was coming,” he said.

“I didn’t particularly think that team had a very hard edge to be honest with you. I thought technically, and you can ask the players over a beer at the bar when you get the chance, what I was trying to explain but I know people will think it’s covering up, I thought the technicality they used to play with was their major thing that one had to counter.

“It wasn’t maybe robustness and in your face, that kind of play, it was that these guys will outsmart you. That’s the way they played but obviously I wouldn’t say that about the current team, they are where they are.

“And maybe they thought when they gave us 38-3 we didn’t have a physical edge or that we were soft. Things change quickly.”

Asked how much had changed in Ireland’s style of play under Schmidt’s successor Farrell, Erasmus initially spoke about how he wanted to mimic Nienaber’s respone to a similar question the previous day by not wanting “to talk bad about one of the two”.

“It’s tough to compare. I’d never want to have unnecessary, uncritical things said, so that’s why Jacques answered it the way he did.”

It was a policy that did not hold for longer than a few seconds.

“I think this team has got a physical edge on them. I think this team has got a tactical edge on them. I think this team is confident. I think if you take the experience of Johnny (Sexton) and some of the other guys in the team, that it’s well-balanced and they’re playing at home.

“He (Andy) has built up something that the moment I say it - I’m big friends with Joe and it’s going to sound bad - but Joe had this technical knowledge which you just know these guys are always going to confuse you and they know their role specifically.

“I think both of them had tactics. They beat us 38-3, so that’s how good Joe was, and now Andy has them number one in the world, so it’s difficult to compare.

“I just think this team has, apart from the technicalities, has got a real good physical edge on them as well.”

Of the current world leaders, with Farrell set to name his team this afternoon, Erasmus added: “We don't always understand how the world rankings work, but when you look at the team and you analyse their team, they are red hot.

“I'm not blowing smoke up their arse, but they are just really competitive in all areas of the game. That's why I think if you look at our team, there is not a lot of unsettled players in this team because we know we are playing... we've had to take a few chances to develop three players in a position. Maybe one guy starts regularly, then a more senior guy pushing really hard and then a youngster coming through.

“That's the ideal situation in each position but you don't try that against Ireland in Ireland.”

Ireland at Aviva Stadium, what’s more, a stadium Erasmus does not have happy memories of in addition to his November 2017 visit with the Boks. Consecutive league defeats to Leinster, a Champions Cup semi-final hammering by Saracens and a PRO12 final demolition from Scarlets form a less-than-spectacular record there as Munster boss.

"No, I haven't won a game here,” he admitted. “I did when I was part of a team that came and played here, way back in the days when it wasn't called the Aviva Stadium.

"I haven't been lucky here with a Springbok team or a Munster team at the Aviva. We played the Scarlets in the final of the PRO14 and got a hiding, it was 38 points or something like that.

"So yeah, not great memories. Hopefully that will change.”