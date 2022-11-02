Andy Farrell: Craig Casey the obvious choice for Ireland 'A' captain

Andy Farrell has described Craig Casey as the obvious candidate to captain his Ireland ‘A’ side against a New Zealand selection at the RDS on Friday.

The nomination is the latest step forward for the 23-year-old scrum-half who has already played over 50 times for Munster and been capped five times at Test level by his country.

Casey played both games against the Maoris in New Zealand this summer and he appeared to be on course for senior duties against the Springboks on Saturday before Jamison Gibson-Park proved his fitness.

Earning the armband for Friday will be no little consolation.

“He's an obvious choice for us. We broached the subject straight away and it was unanimous it would be Craig. Why? Because it's him being himself. He's a natural leader, just the way he handles himself on a daily basis in and around everyone.

“He's the ultimate professional,” said Farrell before what will be a huge weekend for the head coach. “He prepares really well, and he's been in this environment for some time now so the responsibility is a nice step in his journey as well.”

Casey has captained schools teams and the Irish U18s in the past but described this latest honour as “next level” and he will again partner Leinster’s Ciaran Frawley in the half-back slots in Ballsbridge.

Munster’s Jack Crowley will provide back-up to Frawley and, like Casey and everyone else in the matchday 23, there will be a sense that a good game this week could lead to another opportunity this month when Fiji come to town.

“It’s healthy. It’s very healthy,” said Farrell. “You give someone a sniff and you see how they take it, whether they grab it and run with it. You can see with a lot of those lads coming back from Emerging Ireland that they see what it takes delivering that on a different level. It’s going to be very interesting to see on Friday night.”

It’s not all about seeing fresh faces.

Among the backs will be Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale who has endured a horrible run of ill luck with injuries since the days when he was tearing it up on the wing for club and country. This is a step in the right direction again for him.

“We all know Jacob has been out injured for quite some time, and there are a few lads that staked a place pretty well over the last 12 months, but Jacob coming back at the start of the season has shown a lot of hunger in my eyes.

“I know he's not played for a couple of weeks, but his hunger at the start of the season, how he attacked the season, shows me the fight and the want to get his spot back, so he gets the opportunity to show us how he's going to push forward.”

Some other familiar faces pop on the bench with Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore offering plenty of nous among the reserves. Moore is 31 now and hasn’t played for Ireland since 2015 but Ireland isn’t awash with Test-level tightheads.

“With Marty, he's been ever-present and consistently very good for Ulster. He's been the cornerstone of the Ulster pack for the last few years, actually. Fast-forward all the way to his last game against Munster, and he's earned the right to deserve his chance, to show his worth to his peers within the squad.”