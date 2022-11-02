Craig Casey captains Ireland A side for New Zealand clash

Casey is one of eight fully capped internationals in the starting XV. Jacob Stockdale, Ciaran Frawley, and Gavin Coombes are also named to start
Craig Casey captains Ireland A side for New Zealand clash

SKIPPER: Craig Casey will lead Ireland A out against a New Zealand XV. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 13:40
TJ Galvin

Munster's Craig Casey will captain the Ireland A side which takes on a New Zealand XV at the RDS on Friday evening.

The scrum-half is one of eight fully capped internationals in the starting XV, the most experienced of which is Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale.

The side features 12 players who played against the Māori All Blacks during the Summer Tour of New Zealand - Casey, Gavin Coombes, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Heffernan, James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Lowry, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney.

Jamie Osborne is one of three from the Emerging Ireland squad in the starting line up alongside Prendergast and McCarthy.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash, who were also on the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa, are named among the replacements.

Stockdale last lined out for Ireland against Japan in July 2021, while among the replacements is Ulster's Marty Moore whose last game for Ireland was against Scotland in March 2015.

Ireland 'A' v All Blacks XV (RDS, Friday, November 4, 7.45pm)

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap; 14. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, 13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, 12. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps, 11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps; 10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped, 9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps Captain; 1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped, 2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps, 3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps; 4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped, 5. Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped; 6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped, 7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps, 8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps.

Replacements: 16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped; 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps; 18. Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps; 19. Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped; 20. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap; 21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap; 22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped; 23. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped.

More in this section

Stephen Ferris and Fiona Coghlan 2/11/2022 Stephen Ferris: Any kind of win will show Ireland can handle the big beasts
RG Snyman 12/4/2022 Munster don't expect RG Snyman to play before end of December
Japan v Ireland - Women's Rugby Summer Tour IRFU reveal the 29 players who have taken up professional contracts
Fiona Coghlan 2/11/2022

Fiona Coghlan not surprised by reluctance to take up contract offers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s