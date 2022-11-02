Craig Casey captains Ireland A side for New Zealand clash

Munster's Craig Casey will captain the Ireland A side which takes on a New Zealand XV at the RDS on Friday evening.
The scrum-half is one of eight fully capped internationals in the starting XV, the most experienced of which is Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale.
The side features 12 players who played against the Māori All Blacks during the Summer Tour of New Zealand - Casey, Gavin Coombes, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Heffernan, James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Lowry, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney.
Jamie Osborne is one of three from the Emerging Ireland squad in the starting line up alongside Prendergast and McCarthy.
Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash, who were also on the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa, are named among the replacements.
Stockdale last lined out for Ireland against Japan in July 2021, while among the replacements is Ulster's Marty Moore whose last game for Ireland was against Scotland in March 2015.
15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap; 14. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, 13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) uncapped, 12. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps, 11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps; 10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped, 9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps Captain; 1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped, 2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps, 3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps; 4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped, 5. Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped; 6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped, 7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps, 8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps.
16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped; 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps; 18. Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps; 19. Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped; 20. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap; 21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap; 22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped; 23. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped.