Stephen Ferris: Any kind of win will show Ireland can handle the big beasts

Stephen Ferris doesn’t much care how Ireland go about getting a win against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday. Forget any talk about processes, progress or evolution, this isn’t about the means for the former back row, just the ends.

It’s an interesting take given the game doesn’t carry any value in terms of match points or tables. The World Cup is still almost a year away and Andy Farrell has made it a priority to build depth into his roster via the Maori and Emerging Ireland games.

Overriding all that is the sense that big, bruising beasts like the Springboks are kryptonite to the Irish cause. The fear that when push comes to shove against the most physically imposing sides it leaves Ireland stuck somewhere between a rock and a hard place.

A win at the weekend - any sort of win - would smash that perception.

“Everything is on this result and if Ireland don't play particularly great, their running game doesn't happen, they steal half-a-dozen of the Springboks' lineouts and they nick a couple of penalties and win the game, I think everyone will be delighted with that,” Ferris said at the launch of Canterbury’s Ireland heritage jersey.

“That's because it's not always going to go your own way, especially in World Cups, as we know previously. This South African side, the question mark has always come up, can Ireland mix it with big, strong, physical packs? Can they do it? We haven't seen if they can or not yet.”

Winning ugly is a South African speciality.

The Boks rarely set the pulses racing, even with a backline bejewelled with world-class talent, and Ferris expects nothing less than a “war” when the sides meet in Dublin. He fully expects Ireland to stick mostly to what they are good at but preaches a note of slightly more caution in the manner they play the game.

This balance will be hard found. He can’t see Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter running head-on at the Springbok defensive line. Do that, he predicts, and they will be “eaten up”. But there is a recognition with it that Ireland can’t expect to pull through without engaging in the more elemental side of the contest.

“Do you meet fire with fire? Well, they’ve no bloody choice and they should relish it. There are so many people out there who will say that South Africa are going to steamroll them and absolutely hammer them.

“We’ve seen it all before. That’s the team talk right there for Andy Farrell. They do have it in their locker, it’s just about bringing it out on the big occasion. I think they’ll fancy it on Saturday.”

His is a confidence that is mirrored in some of the utterances from inside the camp.

Ireland were flying high this time four years ago but plummeting to unfamiliar depths by the time of the World Cup in Japan and the manner in which Farrell has undertaken recent assignments suggests that those lessons have been learned.

Embracing their status as world number one is part of that. Ferris can remember a time when Declan Kidney stuck a list on the team room wall that had Ireland in fourth and the squad was beside itself with excitement. Things have moved on since and he loves that.

“It's a bit like Rory McIlroy at world number one in the golf. As soon as he gets there he's like, 'nobody has any idea of the amount of hard work I've put in to get back to this'.

“He was so proud at getting back to number one and it feels like Rory is now going to hold on to that for a significant period of time, the mindset that he's in, and that's very similar to where Ireland are.

“They're at the top and they want to hang onto it for as long as possible. Johnny Sexton wants to write his name into the history books even more, for keeping Ireland at the top for such a long period of time, so it's a brilliant attitude to have.”

