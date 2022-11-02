Munster don't expect RG Snyman to play before end of December

Munster's South African lock RG Snyman won't be available before the end of December following a consultation with his surgeon last week.
Snyman suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in October 2021 while attempting to catch a restart against Scarlets.
It was the second cruciate injury the World Cup winner has suffered since joining Munster.
The province issued an injury update on Wednesday in which they said that Snyman "is not expected to be available for selection before the end of December".
Fellow lock Tom Ahern was ruled out of involvement in this week’s Ireland ‘A’ fixture as he waits to meet with the specialist for a shoulder injury sustained against Leinster.
Niall Scannell was removed for a HIA during Saturday’s Round 7 encounter and will undergo return to play protocols.
Rehabbing Players: RG Snyman (knee), Jack Daly (knee), Paddy Kelly (head), Keith Earls (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Antoine Frisch (calf), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Stephen Archer (ankle), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Jean Kleyn (ribs), Liam Coombes (hamstring).