IRFU reveal the 29 players who have taken up professional contracts

The IRFU have revealed the names of the 29 players who have taken up the first women's professional rugby contracts on offer in Ireland.

Dorothy Wall, Linda Djougang, Enya Breen, Natasja Beehan, Dannah O’Brien, Méabh Deely, Leah Tarpey, Kathryn Dane, Maeve Óg O'Leary, and Kayla Waldron are the specialist XVs players to have signed up.

They are joined by 19 Sevens players. Notable absentees from the list of 29 include Ireland's captain Nichola Fryday along with Neve Jones and Sam Monaghan.

The new full-time Programme officially began on Tuesday with meetings, medical check-in and athletic profiling sessions under the direction of Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams.

Women's XVs High Performance Programme, Gillian McDarby said: "It is a hugely significant day as our Women's XVs High Performance Programme gets up and running.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we have the right structures in place to support these athletes and it is an exciting time for all involved. We have 29 players contracted across the XVs and 7s Programmes and the contracting process is ongoing."

The IRFU have also announced fixture details for the Interprovincial Championship with the window brought forward by two weeks.

Round 1: January 7/8 – Leinster v Connacht; Munster v Ulster

Round 2: January 14/15 – Munster v Leinster; Ulster v Connacht

Round 3: January 21/22 – Connacht v Munster; Ulster v Leinster

Speaking about the new interprovincial window, McDarby said: "This has been a season of realignment as we evolve towards a new era of professional rugby for Irish women in the 15s game and a new World Rugby calendar.

"We’re grateful to our clubs and provinces throughout this process and we’re glad to see the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship continue to play a key role in the development of players for High Performance rugby.

"We're also excited to get to a point where we can offer long-term clarity and season structure for our domestic rugby stakeholders. That will be guided by the Women In Rugby Action Plan Review, a report on which due in the coming weeks."

Women's Contracted Players, 2022/23 Season:

Kathy Baker

Natasja Beehan

Claire Boles

Enya Breen

Megan Burns

Aoife Dalton

Kathryn Dane

Méabh Deely

Linda Djougang

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Kate Farrell McCabe

Stacey Flood

Katie Heffernan

Eve Higgins

Brittany Hogan

Erin King

Lucinda Kinghan

Emily Lane

Anna McGann

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Dannah O'Brien

Maeve Óg O'Leary

Beibhinn Parsons

Aoibheann Reilly

Leah Tarpey

Aoife Wafer

Kayla Waldron

Dorothy Wall