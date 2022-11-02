Billy Holland: Munster would've 'come up trumps' in Euro games at Páirc instead of Aviva

Billy Holland reckons Páirc Uí Chaoimh could become a fortress for Munster Rugby if they were allowed to play more big games there.

The home of Cork GAA will host Munster Rugby's clash with South Africa on Thursday week, the sort of fixture Holland feels has taken 'way too long' to materialise.

A softening of attitudes has led to such opportunities for non-GAA codes and Holland, who retired from Munster last year after 14 seasons, admitted to 'an element of jealousy'.

"Personally, I played in European Cup home semi-finals in the Aviva and I know for certain if we had played one of those games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, you'd have come up trumps," said Holland at the announcement that Pinergy is the presenting partner for the sell-out clash with a South Africa selection.

"Thinking back now with a clear view of the past, definitely in the back of your head going to the Aviva is different.

"For some of the international lads, it was a second home to them but we just never performed to the standard we needed to and when you think back to some of the special days in Thomond Park, so many games against better teams, better individuals worth millions more than you squad, and it's that unbridled energy, emotion and connection between the supporters and the players that you just do not dare lose at home in Thomond Park on a Saturday night in Europe.

"And I really think Munster could create something like that down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for these special occasions. It's not going to be that common, but you are on your own turf, the vast majority of the squad are from Cork, it means a lot for guys to be playing at home in front of their friends and family on a GAA ground.

"I just know for certain that some of those knock-out games would have gone the other way if you were the province of Munster."

An injury-hit and under pressure Munster suffered a narrow defeat to Ulster at Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Holland reckons it will take time for Graham Rowntree to get things right but reckons there are crumbs of comfort from recent displays.

"You can see what they're trying to do in attack, their attack is improving every week," said Holland. "They're moving the ball more, they're trying to move the point of attack a huge amount. Their discipline just isn't good enough.

"They're lacking a bit of experience and weight in the pack from a maul defence point of view, which would be a huge point of concern for me against South Africa.

"But there was huge fight, there was huge resilience and a lot of positive commentary coming out of the camp afterwards and they are clearly going in the right direction."

Holland bemoaned the amount of injuries that have hit the group.

"I know Munster have a break this week but there are more guys training from the injured players' list this week than not training. It's unusual, normally the S&C group enjoy a few days off but not this year, they're all in, all hands on deck."