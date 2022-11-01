Johnny Sexton: I need to get better at biting my tongue with refs

If Johnny Sexton is on Jacques Nienaber’s mind this week then it is because of the Ireland captain’s abilities as a playmaker rather than any influence he may have over the match officials at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

Sexton’s tendency to shoot from the lip has always been a part of his game and it is one that has extended into his deliberations with referees since taking over the armband with club and country.

It’s four years since his tetchy relationship with officialdom was summed up succinctly when, with Peter O’Mahony down injured during a November Test against Australia, the Leinster man assumed the armband.

“I’m the captain, so you have to talk to me,” Sexton was heard saying to Pascal Gauzere who appeared to be ushering him away during the break in play. “I know you hate me, but you have to talk to me.”

Now 37, the fire that keeps him at the pinnacle of the game was evident in a similar manner just last month when he berated referee Craig Evans for what he saw as a failure to punish the Sharks for some questionable tackling at the RDS.

“Yeah, look, that's part of the thing that I just need to get better at in terms of the heat of battle, when you're not getting decisions that you think are clear, that you just have to bite your tongue better than I have done,” he said on Tuesday.

“But then also you can't take a backwards step and if someone's going around high tackling you've got to stand up to it, but I almost have to separate the opposition and the ref and not put them into the same category, so that's my work on.”

That must be music to the ears of Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli who will be the man in the middle for the weekend’s mouth-watering and, no doubt, intense meeting of Ireland’s world number one-ranked side and South Africa’s reigning world champions.

Sexton’s influence has always been part-vocal.

His high standards are legendary. Current and former Leinster, Ireland and Lions colleague have all hailed his importance in the dressing-room while his old Racing 92 boss Laurent Labit said this same approach alienated some during his time in Paris.

When it comes to fans, his inability to bite his tongue is either welcome or over-the-top and it usually depends on the colour of your preferred jersey, but then influence on referees comes in more ways than one.

It’s just over a year since an hour-long video of Rassie Erasmus emerged in which the Springbok director of rugby listed a long line of complaints in relation to Nic Berry’s handling of their first Test against the Lions.

“I think for us we will go off the boil if we start focusing on him,” said Nienaber, the Bok head coach, of Sexton’s interactions. “He’s a quality player and we must know his attributes and we must have a good profile of him, but you can’t get tied up in that.

“We’ve got to deal with his, how can I say, his rugby ability. We’ve got to deal with that and then the referee must deal with him. It’s not our place to deal with him. We must deal with his rugby ability.”

There is plenty of that.

Sexton will be 38 by the time next year’s World Cup kicks off but he shows no signs as of yet of waning powers. Nienaber described a smart player whose experience has more than made up for any loss of athletic ability as he nudged towards his 40s.

“I would almost say - I don’t know, it’s just me looking at it - he’s almost like a player-coach. So speaking about adaptability, with him being almost like a player-coach - and I’m not saying he is, it just looks like it with that age and that experience - he can change things on a dime in terms of ‘listen, let’s go a different route.’

“He’s got that stature within the team, and the team will follow him in terms of that.”