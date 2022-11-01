Cheslin Kolbe back as South Africa name side for Ireland clash

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has named his side for Saturday's clash with Ireland.

Toulon star Cheslin Kolbe has been named at full back for his first start since playing against Wales in July.

Former Munster centre Damian de Allende has been named at inside centre for the opening game of their series.

The side is captained by World Cup winning skipper Siya Kolisi.

“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland,” said Nienaber.

“Damian (Willemse) has done well for us at flyhalf, and he is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback.

“He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.”

South Africa (v Ireland):

Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements:

Bongi Mbonambi; Ox Nche; Vincent Koch; Franco Mostert; Deon Fourie; Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk; Willie le Roux.