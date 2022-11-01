Sam Whitelock takes over as All Blacks skipper

Veteran Sam Whitelock will assume the All Blacks captaincy for the remainder of their Autumn internationals after Sam Cane suffered a broken cheekbone during the 38-31 victory over Japan at the weekend.

“Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains,” All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan said. “Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He’s played 100 plus test matches and experienced a lot so he’s the right man for the job. It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice captains.”