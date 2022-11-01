Sam Whitelock takes over as All Blacks skipper

Veteran Sam Whitelock will assume the All Blacks captaincy for the remainder of their Autumn internationals after Sam Cane suffered a broken cheekbone during the 38-31 victory over Japan at the weekend.
“Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains,” All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan said. “Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He’s played 100 plus test matches and experienced a lot so he’s the right man for the job. It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice captains.”
Beauden Barrett added: “Sam Whitelock is a big leader of action. He’s been around a long time and has plenty of experience and stories. He leads through his preparation and how he performs on the field.
“We’re gutted to lose Sam Cane for the tour. There’s a chance a couple of guys will get promoted into our team. We’re fully supporting Sam Whitelock and it’s great Ardie and I can be vice captains alongside him.”
Billy Harmon joins the squad as a replacement for Cane, while Asafo Aumua replaced injured hooker Dane Coles. Leicester Fainga’anuku rejoins the team after missing the Japan test for personal reasons, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor — after starting in the midfield against Japan — were released to the All Blacks XV for their match against Ireland A in Dublin on Friday.