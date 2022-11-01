Sam Whitelock takes over as All Blacks skipper

Veteran Sam Whitelock will assume the All Blacks captaincy for the remainder of their Autumn internationals after Sam Cane suffered a broken cheekbone against Japan
Sam Whitelock takes over as All Blacks skipper

NEW SKIPPER: New Zealand's Sam Whitelock will take over as captain from the injured Sam Cane. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Marty Melville

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 07:10
Cian Locke

Veteran Sam Whitelock will assume the All Blacks captaincy for the remainder of their Autumn internationals after Sam Cane suffered a broken cheekbone during the 38-31 victory over Japan at the weekend.

“Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks for this northern tour and Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett will be vice captains,” All Blacks forward coach Jason Ryan said. “Sam is really experienced and respected in the group. He’s played 100 plus test matches and experienced a lot so he’s the right man for the job. It was pretty straightforward and really well supported by the vice captains.”

Beauden Barrett added: “Sam Whitelock is a big leader of action. He’s been around a long time and has plenty of experience and stories. He leads through his preparation and how he performs on the field.

“We’re gutted to lose Sam Cane for the tour. There’s a chance a couple of guys will get promoted into our team. We’re fully supporting Sam Whitelock and it’s great Ardie and I can be vice captains alongside him.”

Billy Harmon joins the squad as a replacement for Cane, while Asafo Aumua replaced injured hooker Dane Coles. Leicester Fainga’anuku rejoins the team after missing the Japan test for personal reasons, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor — after starting in the midfield against Japan — were released to the All Blacks XV for their match against Ireland A in Dublin on Friday.

More in this section

Wales v South Africa - Autumn Internationals - Principality Stadium In-form Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit ‘cannot wait’ for first New Zealand meeting
Andy Farrell 27/10/2022 Balancing act for Andy Farrell as he fights on two fronts
Owen Farrell file photo Owen Farrell and Jonny May link up with England squad
<p>LINK UP: Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA</p>

He’s an absolute beast – Marcus Smith cannot wait to link up with Manu Tuilagi

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.235 s