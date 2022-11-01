Balancing act for Andy Farrell as he fights on two fronts

Andy Farrell has embarked on a training week like no other as he coaches two teams for top-level matches less than 24 hours apart. For a man who has pretty much seen and done it all in professional sport even this challenge breaks new ground for Ireland’s head coach but that is all part of his mission to put both players and management under the ultimate pressure.

It is why a three-Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand during the summer was not enough of an examination and became a five games in three weeks tour with extra matches against the Maori All Blacks added to the itinerary. And it explains why a clash between world number-one-ranked Ireland and world champions South Africa this Saturday evening is now preceded by an Ireland A match with an All Blacks XV at the RDS (Friday 7:45pm), under 22 hours before a 5:30pm kick-off at Aviva Stadium.

If the Ireland management can create some more diamonds from the high pressure levels similar to those that emerged from the drawn series with the Maori three and a half months ago then it will be another winning outcome less than a year out from the 2023 World Cup in France but Farrell at the very least will not die wondering.

“It’s what I craved to happen because I want to keep finding out about ourselves, who can deal with the pressure and who can’t,” Farrell said, “and I’m talking about management as much as the player group.

“I like things to be a little bit different. I think over the professional era there are too many of us who have got stuck in our ways of ‘this is how we always do it, we play week to week and our training week is always like this, this and this’.

“When you tweak things and people begin to panic that’s rubbish in my eyes, there’s no excuse. There’s always something happens within a World Cup, always something that’s going to try to rock the boat and these type of excuses are exactly that, excuses. I want us to be able to deal with things, the here and now and just push on in this manner. Trying to come up with these type of things will allow us to become better in that regard.”

Farrell has already had to modify his planning in light of Munster lock Tom Ahern’s withdrawal from the Ireland A squad due to a shoulder injury, calling Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury into the selection mix for Friday as his replacement.

A dozen players selected with the RDS contest in mind joined Farrell’s November Test squad on Sunday night following involvement with their provinces in the weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship matches while Ulster pair, scrum-half Nathan Doak and hooker Tom Stewart, are set to be added later in the week.

Farrell will name his Ireland A side on Wednesday afternoon, a day before unveiling his Test side to face the Springboks at a sold-out Aviva. With the All Blacks second string set to include talent of the calibre of Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Patrick Tuipulotu when head coach Leon McDonald names his XV on Wednesday morning the Irish boss is expecting a more difficult assignment than that posed by the Maori this summer.

“I think it will be a big step up from that and then seeing who can earn the right to get selected for a Test match is the continuity of that piece,” Farrell said.

“There’s some lads that had a taste of it over in New Zealand and then some lads have continued with that, with the way that we play and what we’re trying to grow, their experience of how to be an international player with the short window that it is in South Africa and the Emerging Ireland Tour.

“We’ll see how that transfers to Friday night because make no mistake about it, that will be one of the biggest games that those type of players who will take the field will have ever played so we’re excited to see them under that type of pressure.”

Ireland November Squad

Backs (16): R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), C Casey (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), H Keenan (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Nash (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards (21): R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), J Loughman (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), C Prendergast (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).

Ireland 'A' Panel: D Barron (Munster), C Blade (Connacht), J Crowley (Munster), S Daly (Munster), M Deegan (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), M Moore (Ulster), J Osborne (Leinster), S Penny (Leinster), R Salanoa (Munster), G Thornbury (Connacht).