Gavin Thornbury added to Ireland 'A' squad in place of injured Thomas Ahern

Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury has been called into the Ireland A selection mix after Munster’s Thomas Ahern was ruled out of Friday’s Dublin clash with an All Blacks XV.
A dozen players selected with the RDS contest in mind joined Andy Farrell’s November Test squad on Sunday night following involvement with their provinces in the weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship matches.
Ahern, one of the standout performers on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa earlier this month, missed Munster’s derby with Ulster due to a shoulder injury, adding to the second row injury crisis facing Graham Rowntree’s squad and on Monday the IRFU announced the Waterford forward would not be involved against the All Blacks XV with Thornbury named as his replacement.
Diarmuid Barron, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, James Hume, Dave Kilcoyne, Marty Moore and Scott Penny all came through the weekend's URC action unscathed to join the extended Ireland squad and were joined by Jamie Osborne and Roman Salanoa, who were both declared fit after completing the return to play protocols.
Head coach Andy Farrell will also bring in Ulster pair, scrum-half Nathan Doak and hooker Tom Stewart, later in the week having both featured for Emerging Ireland in Bloemfontein and in their province’s 15-14 URC win at Munster on Saturday night.
Farrell will name his Ireland A side on Wednesday, a day before unveiling his Test side for the first match in November’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series against world champions South Africa at a sold-out Aviva Stadium this Saturday (5:30pm).
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps
Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas) Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)