AIL wrap: Second-half tries take Cork Con past Garryowen

Dublin University ran out 35-16 bonus point winners over Ballynahinch.
AIL wrap: Second-half tries take Cork Con past Garryowen

Billy Scannell on the mark for Cork Con Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 16:13
Dave Mervyn

AIL Roundup

Dublin University took their time to get going but when they did, there was no stopping Tony Smeeth's side from running out 35-16 bonus point winners over Ballynahinch.

'Hinch quietened the College Park bearpit by taking a 13-point lead, number 8 Jamie Macartney barging over from a lineout maul with Greg Hutley kicking the rest of the points.

A late Trinity rally closed the gap to 16-15 by half-time, with rangy lock Max Dunne crossing for his third try in two games.

However, with their scrum getting on top, the students surged clear thanks to a fine breakaway effort finished by Ronan Quinn, James Dillon's second try of the afternoon, and a 15-point kicking contribution from Aran Egan.

Cormac Daly crossed twice and Leinster Academy scrum half Ben Murphy also scored during Clontarf's 27-9 bonus point victory over Shannon at Castle Avenue.

Cork Constitution tallied up four second half tries - a penalty try and efforts from Alessandro Heaney, Daniel Hurley and Billy Scannell - to beat Munster rivals Garryowen 33-16 at Temple Hill.

Division 1A leaders Terenure College made it four bonus point victories on the trot by hammering UCD 58-5 at Lakelands Park, with Jordan Coghlan and Sean McNulty scoring two tries each.

Lansdowne opened their win account by overcoming Young Munster 20-13 in Greenfields thanks to tries from Michael Silvester and Leinster Academy prop Temi Lasisi.

In Division 1B, UCC's starting backs contributed four tries as they battled past Banbridge, winning 32-21 in Down to move four points clear at the summit.

Sean Cronin's St. Mary's College moved up to third, winger Hugo Conway touching down twice in their 39-22 victory over City of Armagh.

Young out-half Michael Hanley kicked 14 points in second-placed Buccaneers' 24-13 triumph over Old Belvedere, and a second Ian Cassidy penalty was enough for Old Wesley to pip Highfield 6-5.

Promising scrum half Oscar Cawley chipped in with his fourth try of the campaign during Naas' 38-24 bonus point success against Malone. 

More in this section

John Porch scores his sides third try 29/10/2022 Connacht recover from nightmare start to clinch key victory in Wales
Graham Rowntree and Andy Kyriacou 29/10/2022 Rowntree praises Munster fight as he laments injury crisis 
Blair Kinghorn misses a late penalty to win the game 29/10/2022 Kinghorn misses late penalty as Scotland are caught by Wallabies
<p>La Rochelle's coach Ronan O'Gara looks on during the French Top14 rugby union match between Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) and Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees (Pau) at The Marcel-Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France on October 29, 2022. (Photo  by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

Ronan O'Gara: 'We've hit rock bottom, it's a black day for me'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.264 s