AIL wrap: Second-half tries take Cork Con past Garryowen

AIL Roundup

Dublin University took their time to get going but when they did, there was no stopping Tony Smeeth's side from running out 35-16 bonus point winners over Ballynahinch.

'Hinch quietened the College Park bearpit by taking a 13-point lead, number 8 Jamie Macartney barging over from a lineout maul with Greg Hutley kicking the rest of the points.

A late Trinity rally closed the gap to 16-15 by half-time, with rangy lock Max Dunne crossing for his third try in two games.

However, with their scrum getting on top, the students surged clear thanks to a fine breakaway effort finished by Ronan Quinn, James Dillon's second try of the afternoon, and a 15-point kicking contribution from Aran Egan.

Cormac Daly crossed twice and Leinster Academy scrum half Ben Murphy also scored during Clontarf's 27-9 bonus point victory over Shannon at Castle Avenue.

Cork Constitution tallied up four second half tries - a penalty try and efforts from Alessandro Heaney, Daniel Hurley and Billy Scannell - to beat Munster rivals Garryowen 33-16 at Temple Hill.

Division 1A leaders Terenure College made it four bonus point victories on the trot by hammering UCD 58-5 at Lakelands Park, with Jordan Coghlan and Sean McNulty scoring two tries each.

Lansdowne opened their win account by overcoming Young Munster 20-13 in Greenfields thanks to tries from Michael Silvester and Leinster Academy prop Temi Lasisi.

In Division 1B, UCC's starting backs contributed four tries as they battled past Banbridge, winning 32-21 in Down to move four points clear at the summit.

Sean Cronin's St. Mary's College moved up to third, winger Hugo Conway touching down twice in their 39-22 victory over City of Armagh.

Young out-half Michael Hanley kicked 14 points in second-placed Buccaneers' 24-13 triumph over Old Belvedere, and a second Ian Cassidy penalty was enough for Old Wesley to pip Highfield 6-5.

Promising scrum half Oscar Cawley chipped in with his fourth try of the campaign during Naas' 38-24 bonus point success against Malone.